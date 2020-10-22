Designer Eva Chow’s Art-Filled Megamansion Seeks $65 Million

Fashion designer Eva Chow, Los Angeles’ anointed culture queen, has once again hoisted her monumentally large Los Angeles mansion back onto the open market. The stunning, art-filled property now sports a new team of high-powered realtors and a newly improved $65 million price tag — that’s $13 million less than its original $78 million list in October 2018, and a touch below its last ask of $70 million.

Located on what is arguably Los Angeles’ most expensive residential street — the same one where Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone sold the world-famous former Spelling Manor last year to an Abu Dhabi sheikh for about $120 million — the estate was custom-built for Chow and her former husband, celebrity restaurateur Michael Chow, over the course of seven years, and completed in 2005. In the 15 years since, the mall-sized house played host to all sorts of elaborate pre-COVID bashes, entertaining the likes of Barack Obama and Kanye West within its colorful walls.

Inside, the 30,000-square-foot gated compound offers a grand total of nine bedrooms and 14 baths. Inspired by Madrid’s Reina Sofia art museum (where Picasso’s famed “Guernica” hangs) the palatial home was designed to house the couple’s world-class collection of antiques and contemporary art. The colossal atrium will wow guests with its 30-foot-tall, vaulted-ceiling hauled over from Europe, its 400-year-old Moorish columns and the antique carved stone fireplaces at either end of the capacious space.

There are a multitude of grand (and grandiose) spaces for stylish entertaining throughout the structure, including a magnificent Art Deco-inspired library billed in marketing materials as “The Finest Room in L.A.” Elsewhere in the house, another cavernous lounge is splashed with gold accents and split down the middle with a gilded modern Chinese painted screen. Arguably, the austere formal dining room more resembles a lavish corporate boardroom than a homey place to eat, and in comparison to the tony extravaganza that an be found throughout the rest of the estate, the colossal kitchen is relatively tame with its function-forward industrial vibe, though it contains a treasure trove of high-end materials designer stainless appliances,

In addition to the main house, the estate also sports a three-story guesthouse outfitted with a sumptuous subterranean movie theater. The very James Bond-esque theater’s windows gaze directly into the property’s glassy swimming pool, making it seem as though the room were located somewhere below the ocean. There’s also a separate entertainment room elsewhere in the guesthouse, plus an outdoor ballroom.

The pancake-flat lot is beautifully landscaped, fastidiously maintained and dotted with palm trees, all of them easily viewable from a massive rooftop terrace that provides stunning sunset views.

The listing is held by Carl Gambino and Tomer Fridman, both of Compass, along with Drew Fenton with Hilton & Hyland.