Cheryl Tiegs Sells Her Balinese-Style Bel Air Estate

Looks like third time was the charm for Cheryl Tiegs. Having floated her photogenic Balinese-style home on the market three times over the last seven years, most recently last September with an in-the-rearview-mirror much-too-hopeful price tag of $18.5 million, the pop culture icon has finally sold the Bel Air estate at the steeply discounted price of $14.075 million.

The 1970s poster queen‘s dreamy spread was initially and briefly listed in 2013 for for $12 million. It reemerged again in 2015 with a notably higher asking price of $15 million, but idled without any serious buyers for the better part of a year. Despite the fact that the model didn’t get the full $18.5 million that she was hoping for this time around, Tiegs still ended up walking away from the deal with a small fortune — she bought the property in 1996 for $2.5 million. And, though it took several attempts, it’s not too surprising she managed to turn such a large profit on the sale; the estate is, after all, located in a particularly ritzy part of the neighborhood. Late media titan Jerry Perenchio’s epic estate Chartwell, featured in the 1960 series “The Beverly Hillbillies” and sold last year for $150 million to Lachlan Murdoch, is right next door. Plus, A-lister filmmakers like Michael Bay and Triple A-lister entertainers Jay Z and Beyoncé and live in the immediate vicinity.

Originally constructed as a plain, yet good-boned 1950s ranch house, the home was transformed into the tropical-themed extravaganza by flamboyant British interior-designer-to-the-stars, Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Fun fact: Bullard’s work on Tieg’s Bel Air property helped launch him into designer superstardom, and he later went on to work with showbiz and pop culture power players like Cher, Kylie Jenner and Elton John.

Sited on a grassy, 1.43-acre lot dotted with lush palm trees, the one-story sprawler packs in four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms into a roomy, but well short of conspicuously large, 4,770 square feet. The house’s tall, cathedral ceilings are dramatically accented with dark-stained and delicately embellished beams that strike a sharp contrast to the cream-colored walls. The living room features a stately fireplace and an entrancing wall of glass that frames lovely views of Beverly Hills and the downtown skyline, while a nearby family room sports a built-in entertainment unit. The formal dining area is adjacent to the home’s study, which offers plenty of built-in shelving space, and, located in its own separate room, the kitchen is large and spacious and features eye-catching black and white harlequin tiling, along with a butcher block-topped island and a pressed tin ceiling detail.

There are three roomy guest bedrooms on the property, including a rather exotic looking suite with tomato red accent wall paneling, zebra carpeting and a stenciled black dragon emblazoned across the ceiling. The master bedroom, on the other hand, is much more low key with a cushy sitting area, a two-way fireplace, a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom complete with a soaking tub and a steam shower. Glass doors opens up to the property’s large, tree-dotted yard.

Outside, the property’s backyard feels almost like a genuine South Pacific getaway. Tall palm trees and various other lush tropical foliage surround a kidney-shaped pool. Meandering pathways make their way around the backyard leading to a separate guesthouse and secluded spots to take in the stunning, tree-framed views.

The listing was held by Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills at Coldwell Banker Realty. Drew Fenton of Hilton and Hyland represented the buyer.