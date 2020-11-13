UTA’s JBeau Lewis, Milana Rabkin Lewis List Modern Spanish Revival Home

Tinseltown power couple JBeau Lewis and Milana Rabkin — he one of UTA’s top agents, repping big-name music stars like Chance the Rapper, Bad Bunny and Sean Paul; she the CEO and cofounder of Stem, a distribution and payment service for musicians — have hoisted their contemporary Spanish Revival-style home on the market with a nearly $3.9 million pricetag. The pair picked up the walled and gated mini-estate back in 2018 for $3.1 million, per property records.

Desirably located near mid-city L.A., on the edge of the bustling Beverly Grove neighborhood, the 2017-built house features exterior walls covered in smooth, cream-colored stucco and topped with terra-cotta barrel tiles. Outside, there’s off-street driveway parking for two cars, plus a two-car garage. Through an arched wooden front door, there are recessed lights, hardwood floors and whitewashed walls throughout the interior — all hallmarks of the contemporary design desired by many of today’s home-shoppers.

The entrance gallery is double-height and the formal living room features a simple carved stone fireplace and slender wood beams across the ceiling. A wide arch connects to the formal dining room that showcases a rustic candle-style wrought-iron chandelier. The great room combines a high-end kitchen with marble countertops with a lounge area where a TV hangs above a minimalist fireplace. A bank of Fleetwood glass doors vanish into the walls for a seamless transition to a covered patio with a BBQ grilling area.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a fireplace that’s all but identical to the one in the living room, plus a substantial walk-in closet and a private balcony, while the sleek master bath is slathered delicately veined white marble with a soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower. There are three more family bedrooms on the upper level, all with their own ensuite baths, and two of them utilized by the Lewises as a home office and gym.

The hedge privatized backyard has been landscaped with a tropical plantings and a small patch of grass. The spacious covered patio near the grill is ideal for shaded al fresco dining, but the jewel of the backyard is its large rectangular saltwater pool/spa combo that are guaranteed to make a splash with guests during hot summer days.

The listing is held by Paul Wylie and Richard Albert at LAMERICA Real Estate.