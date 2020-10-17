Tracey Edmonds Seeks $10 Million for Mulholland Estates Mansion

After more than 16 years in the neighborhood, Tinseltown businesswoman and TV personality Tracey Edmonds has publicly slapped a $10 million pricetag on her lavish mansion in the guard-gated Mullholland Estates community. The listing, which makes no secret of the home’s celebrity ownership, indicates the liberally embelished 1990s French Chateau-style house has more than 8,200 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and six baths.

The manse also sports a notable celebrity pedigree. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame bought the spread way back in 2000 for $3.5 million, selling it to Tracey and her record producer then-husband Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds in 2004 for $5.15 million. The pair divorced the following year, with Babyface moving out and Tracey retaining ovwnership of the property.

Separated from the private road by a notably ornate iron gate and a motorcourt, the house sits on a roomy half-acre lot and offers a pale, stone-clad façade that pairs neatly with its gray-shingled roof. Beyond hulking double front doors, there’s a grand foyer with a curvy staircase and a Louis XIV-style chandelier dangling from the ceiling. Recessed lights, hardwood flooring, dramatic arched doorways and a distinctly rococco interior décor can be found throughout the structure.

On the main floor, the living room is configured around a fireplace framed by a regal mantle. Just beyond that is the dining room, characterized by two pendant chandeliers and a series of windows that overlook into the picturesque backyard. There’s also a colossal kitchen decked out with top-of-the-line stainless appliances, a sophisticated alkaline water filtration system, and custom marble countertops. But for more intellectual pursuits, head to the wood-paneled library, where the ivory-colored carpeting adds to its cozy atmosphere.

Upstairs, the master suite is unabashedly hedonistic. The bedroom has a separate sitting area with a double-sided fireplace, direct access to a private patio, and a spa-style bathroom with a marble soaking tub and dual vanities. The master overlooks the backyard, which is ringed by a towering hedgerow for maximum privacy but still sports birds-eye views of the San Fernando Valley basin. There’s also an oversized pool and spa, a built-in BBQ grill, covered al fresco dining area and firepit.

Mulholland Estates, a gated enclave of luxury mansions high in the mountains above Sherman Oaks, has long been noted for its popularity with Hollywood types. Current famous residents are not limited to DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, and Vanna White.

The listing is held by Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates.