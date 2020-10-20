Songwriter Hal David’s Century City Penthouse Seeks Buyer

The Los Angeles penthouse of late Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter and lyricist Hal David has been listed by his surviving wife, Eunice David, to the tune of $3.995 million. David, who died in 2012 at 91, was honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011 and is best known for his collaborations with legendary composer Burt Bacharach, with whom he wrote classic hit ditties for Dionne Warwick such as “Walk On By” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”.

The two-story penthouse tops the Mirabella, a full-service 22-story high-rise built in 1982 along Wilshire Boulevard, just west of the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club. The sky-high aerie, which spans 4,230 square feet and contains three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, enjoys panoramic views from Bel Air to Beverly Hills and all the way to the downtown skyline. The light-filled home is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and clad in creamy marble floor tiles that extend throughout much of the first floor.

Just inside the front door, the dining room is large enough to accommodate a grand piano and, hence, makes it an ideal setting for after-dinner sing-a-longs while looking out over the twinkling L.A. skyline. Three thick, square columns stand between the dining room and a corner living room which includes a fireplace set in to an angled wall next to a mirrored bar, while the spacious and high-end (if somewhat dated) gourmet kitchen is arranged around a huge island with glossy black granite and simple white cabinetry. Elsewhere, a converted main floor bedroom — with an adjoining ensuite marble bathroom — is decked out as a den with a fireplace between brass-accented built-in bookshelves and a couple of emerald-green velvet sofas opposite a large flat screen television.

The penthouse’s two floors are connected by both an elevator and a gray carpeted staircase. The upstairs guest bedroom, which also has a private bath, was used by David as an office with built-in bookshelves. The main bedroom spills out to a small terrace and incorporates a walk-in closet and a marble-sheathed bathroom.

Designed by Maxwell Starkman and Associates, the building provides a laundry list of amenities: valet parking, an attended lobby, a conference/meeting room with a catering kitchen and a swimming pool and spa. For the eco-minded residents, there are charging stations for electric vehicles. But it’s the Mirabella’s convenient location that makes much of L.A. easily accessible that is certainly worth making a song and dance over, especially in a massive, traffic-thronged city where driving around the corner can sometimes take an ungodly amount of time.

The listing agents are Jane Siegal and James Hancock with Coldwell Banker Realty.