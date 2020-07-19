Robin Thede Snags Stylish Modern Farmhouse

Veteran television writer, comedic actress, and talk show host Robin Thede has upgraded to a new home in Los Angeles, public records reveal. “The Rundown with Robin Thede” alum, whose stint on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” made her the first Black woman head writer for a late-night talk show, has settled in the leafy San Fernando Valley community of Sherman Oaks.

Thede actually purchased the property late last year, per deeds and documents, though the sale wasn’t reported at that time because the house never officially hit the market and was “sold before processing,” according to the online listing. The $2 million, two-story, modern farmhouse-style structure was built in 2018 by the CEO of juice cleanse staple Pressed Juicery and his physician wife, and includes all the modern amenities buyers at this price point have come to expect.

There’s an attached two-car garage, plus a charming front porch and wee patch of grass. Beyond that, the house sports a traditional center-hall layout in about 4,000 square feet of living space, with formal living and dining rooms, and a kitchen with designer stainless appliances. A sumptuous family room connects to a backyard alfresco dining area via foldaway glass doors. Theres’s also a grassy backyard lawn, plus an upstairs master suite with spa-style bath and a large closet. Four additional ensuite bedrooms round out the offering, including downstairs maid’s quarters.

Thede, 40, had her professional beginnings in sketch comedy, before beginning to write extensively for television. She currently helms the critically-acclaimed “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” now in its second season on HBO, which is the first major sketch show to be created by, written by, and starring Black women. It’s also notable for its impressive lineup of celebrity guests, which have included the likes of Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, and Larry Wilmore.

Some of Thede’s nearest new Sherman Oaks neighbors include Halsey, Lauren London, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and YouTubers Tati Westbrook, Jenna Marbles, and Stephanie Soo.