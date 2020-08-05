Nick Kroll Upgrades to 1920s Spanish-Style Compound

Professional funnyman-turned-Netflix showrunner Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”) has significantly upgraded his Los Feliz residential circumstances with the $6 million purchase of an exquisitely renovated 1920s Spanish Colonial estate on one of the neighborhood’s most celebrity-filled streets.

Tax records reveal Kroll faced a bidding war for the property; the place sold just three weeks after hitting the market, and the $6 million sale price is $105,000 more than the initial ask. That hefty sum bought a fortified corner lot property that’s surrounded on all sides by a tall wall and taller hedge, with the house itself practically invisible from the street.

A lush courtyard features hand-stamped concrete tiles and Caribbean-flavored tropical landscaping, while stairs lead up to a tiled entryway. Inside, the home is chock-full of modern bespoke details — hardwood floors stained a sharp ebony black, Moroccan tile, and a kitchen with Peruvian walnut countertops and forest green cabinets — but still retains many classic Spanish design hallmarks, including arched doorways, wrought iron fixtures, and terracotta tile.

The front door opens into a surprisingly deep foyer that is flanked by living and dining rooms. To the left, the living room contains a blood orange tufted couch that contrasts nicely with the room’s milky white walls, while French doors lead out to a trellis-covered balcony. To the right, the formal dining room connects to the sumptuous kitchen, which the listing describes as “the soul of the home” and looks fit for the glossy pages of any shelter magazine.

The nearly 4,800 sq. ft. structure also packs in five bedrooms and five baths, including a spacious upstairs master bedroom with red velvet curtains and city lights views from a private balcony. The master bath, for its part, is slathered in canary yellow tile and offers a built-in soaking tub.

Other property amenities include a backyard plunge pool, numerous patios with fountains, a detached guest casita, romantic covered cabana, and even an at-home elevator for particularly lazy days. There are also views of the surrounding treetops from most rooms, and some of the neighbors within sugar-borrowing distance include George Lopez, John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal.

Kroll, 42, is a son of New York-based billionaire Jules Kroll, whose company Kroll, Inc. is credited with inventing today’s corporate investigations industry. The elder Kroll grew his business into Wall Street’s biggest risk consulting firm before selling it, back in 2004, for $1.9 billion.

In 2017, after a decade of supporting actor roles and sketch comedy gigs in big-name shows (“New Girl,” “Reno 911”) and films (“Get Him to the Greek,” “I Love You Man”) Kroll co-created the animated Netflix series “Big Mouth,” which has received extensive critical acclaim.

And for his part, Kroll remains a longtime Los Feliz resident. Since 2012, he’s owned a smaller 1930s Spanish-style home in a less fashionable pocket of town, acquired for about $1.5 million.

Jackie Smith of Compass and Billy Rose of The Agency held the listing; Elisa Ritt and Anthony Stellini of Compass repped Kroll.