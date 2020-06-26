‘My Favorite Murder’ Host Karen Kilgariff Lists Burbank Bungalow

Author and veteran comedian Karen Kilgariff, who co-hosts the wildly popular “My Favorite Murder” podcast with Georgia Hardstark, is asking $1.2 million for her longtime former home in the centrally-located L.A. County community of Burbank, Calif. Records reveal the former “Ellen Show” head writer picked the house up in 2005 for $888,000, meaning she stands to make a small killing on the property — before the inevitable taxes, closing costs and realtor fees, of course.

If they’ve got the funds and want a piece of Kilgariff’s real estate pie, fans should make haste — the property was listed just two weeks ago but is already in escrow and “looking for backup offers,” according to online marketing information.

Located in one of Burbank’s best neighborhood pockets, the 1930s bungalow is just a couple blocks away from the ultra-prime and celebrity-favored neighborhood of Toluca Lake, and a short walk to an array of local shops and eateries. The listing also notes that the house has been freshly spruced up with new paint inside and out; the jet black front door twins with the jet black shutters and contrasts nicely with the rest of the cream-colored cottage.

Past a grassy front lawn, the front door opens into an ultra-brief vestibule that looks over into the fireplace-equipped living room, which features original hardwood floors. Beyond the living room, a chef’s kitchen offers flesh-colored tile floors, subway tile-covered countertops and an outdated but well-maintained array of professional appliances.

The property notably does not offer a traditional master suite, though all four of the home’s bedrooms are reasonably spacious. Two of them are sited at the front of the house and share a single large bathroom, while the other two are located at the home’s rear end, sharing a smaller bath.

It appears Kilgariff outfitted the two front bedrooms as guest rooms and converted the two at the back of the house into her master retreat — one of the bedrooms back there has been converted into a quasi media room/office combo, with a large flatscreen TV and comfy couch, perfect for curling up at night. The other bedroom opens directly to the backyard, where there’s an unexpectedly large Grecian-style swimming pool and inset spa.

The rest of the pancake-flat backyard is mostly hardscaped with concrete for carefree maintenance, although there’s a tiny patch of grass adjacent to an alfresco dining area, perfect for Fido to attend to his business. At the very back of the lot, a detached two-car garage is accessed via a discreet alleyway that runs behind the property.

Kilgariff, 50, has been working in the entertainment industry for decades, first as a standup comic in the early ’90s, then as a cast member on the long-defunct “Mr. Show” sketch comedy series. In the mid-aughts, she was named head writer for “The Ellen Show,” and she’s also sports writing credits on “The Rosie Show” and the “The Pete Holmes Show.”

But the professional late bloomer’s big break didn’t really come until 2016, with the release of the “My Favorite Murder” podcast. That show became a sleeper hit that eventually morphed into a nationwide sensation; today, the true crime comedy weekly special reaches 19 million listeners and remains one of the most-downloaded podcasts available. It’s also spawned a bestselling book — Kilgariff and Hardstark recently published “Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered,” a unique mixture of self-help and memoir that also weaves in true crime.

Of course, it’s really no shock that Kilgariff has opted to sell her longtime Burbank home. Last year, she significantly upgraded her L.A. residential circumstances with the $2.1 million purchase of a stunning midcentury modern home in the foothills above prime Studio City.

Pete Castro of Keller Williams holds the listing.