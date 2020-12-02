Mel Gibson’s Ex-Wife Robyn Moore Pays $17.5 Million for Third Malibu Estate

A clifftop compound situated along one of the best streets atop Malibu’s Point Dume peninsula recently sold for a hefty $17.5 million, one of the biggest deals inked in that neighborhood this year. Records reveal the seller was Wendy Miller Hughes, the ex-wife of billionaire Public Storage heir B. Wayne Hughes Jr., while the new owner is Robyn Moore, the Australian former dental nurse best-known for her 30-year marriage to Mel Gibson, with whom she shares seven adult children.

Designed by prolific local architect Doug Burdge and described in marketing materials as “Cape Cod-inspired” the shingle-sided home sits far back from the street, near the bluff’s edge, with spectacular Zuma Beach and whitewater views. From the backyard, a private staircase winds down the cliff, all the way to the sandy beach far below.

Listing details do not specify the home’s size, but tax records say the two-story structure spans about 3,800 square feet. Inside, the interiors are frilly but decidedly expensive and luxurious, complete with a great room that includes a marble fireplace and a wall of foldaway glass doors, allowing for a quintessentially Southern California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Wide-plank, dark-stained hardwood floors continue into the semicircular breakfast room, and to the eat-in kitchen, which boasts multicolored Carrara marble countertops and top-notch stainless appliances.

An intimate family room is accented with built-in bookshelves, striped wallpaper, and a red brick fireplace. There’s wallpaper in the upstairs master suite, too, albeit a more glitzy, Louis XIV-inspired gold-and-black sort of print. A crystal chandelier adds to the bedroom’s extravagance, and there’s a large curved sitting room in the suite with panoramic sunset views. The bath keeps things more visually subdued, though it packs in a fancy soaking tub and glass-enclosed steam shower.

Naturally, the entire one-acre estate is walled and gated for privacy, and there’s a detached guesthouse with additional bedrooms and bathrooms, all of them no less extravagantly finished, plus a living area and kitchen with stainless appliances. From the motorcourt/guesthouse area, a long, flower-laden trellis leads past a lap-lane swimming pool and grassy lawn to the main house, which offers an outdoor river rock fireplace and full outdoor kitchen.

Nice as this Point Dume property may be, it’s not even the most expensive Malibu house in Moore’s portfolio. Back in 2014, the 60-year-old — whose 2011 divorce from Gibson was reportedly worth up to $425 million, making it perhaps the most expensive celebrity split of all time — paid Walt Disney family member Susan Disney Lord $18 million for a fortified mansion along Malibu’s Broad Beach. Until very recently, Moore also owned a third Malibu property, a ranch-style compound in the foothills that she bought shortly after her divorce. Sadly, that house burned down in the 2018 Woolsey wildfire, and the vacant property was subsequently sold off earlier this year.

For her part, Hughes is also not new to high-end real estate. Back in 2016, she paid former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Camille Grammer $12.9 million for a lavish estate in Malibu’s guard-gated Serra Retreat. That multi-acre spread was sold, earlier this year, for $16.6 million to real estate developer Robert Flaxman, a key figure in the college admissions scandal.

Sandro Dazzan and Cooper Mount of The Agency held the listing; Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker repped Moore.