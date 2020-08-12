Media Power Couple List Glassy West Village Condo

Media power couple Rich Bressler, President/COO/CFO of iHeartMedia, and Lisa Gersh, co-founder of the Oxygen network, have listed their designer-done three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom high-rise condo in New York City’s historic and charming West Village at $7.95 million.

Alas, even with a full-price sale, which could be difficult given the sluggish Manhattan market, once improvement expenses, realtor fees and closing costs are factored in, the media magnates won’t likely realize much, if any, profit on the pad that they bought in the Ian Shrager-conceptualized and Herzog and de Meuron-designed building in May 2018 for just shy of $7.2 million.

With sweeping views of the Hudson River peeking across the bustling West Side Highway, the sensually curvaceous, glass-walled condo enjoys the kind of space, scale and light that most New Yorkers would envy. With an open-plan layout enhanced by 11-foot ceilings, the 2,351-square-foot home was custom designed by acclaimed designer Victoria Hagan. Three en suite bedrooms include a sun-flooded master suite with a custom-fitted walk-in closet and Hudson River views through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Fitted with Sivec marble counters on sleek, Scandinavian Larch cabinets, the main kitchen opens over a long bar to a 30-foot-long combination living and dining room. Of course, kitchens in luxury New York condos typically come with every culinary bell and whistle known to mankind, and indeed this one offers a phalanx of professional-grade appliances including a built-in espresso machine and a separate chef’s kitchen. One of the common complaints levied against glass-walled apartments is that, in the summer, all that glass means things can get really hot inside the home, forcing the air conditioning to be on overdrive day and night. High-tech attempts to offset the overheating in the high-rise include state-of-the-art UVB/UVA protected glass and motorized shades over the massive windows.

The building’s slew of amenities make it simple for residents to stay home, not just during New York’s bone-chilling winters and sweltering summers but also (with masks) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These include a professional fitness center and spa complete with a 70-foot swimming pool, a yoga and Pilates studios, a steam room, a sauna and a massage room. There’s also a club room with a catering kitchen and a children’s play room.

Prior to joining iHeart Radio, where last year he hauled in more than $20 million in total compensation, Bressler was the former CFO at Time Warner and Viacom, and was also a part of the private equity firm, Thomas H. Lee Partners. A lawyer by training, Gersh co-founded and served as COO of the Oxygen Network and was later brought on as CEO of several high-profile companies, including Martha Stewart Living and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

The listing is held by Deborah Grubman at Corcoran.