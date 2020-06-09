Jon Harmon Feldman Lists Studio City Home

Television creator, screenwriter and showrunner Jon Harmon Feldman has put his carefully kept home in L.A.’s popular Studio City community up for sale with an asking price of nearly $1.4 million. Feldman, whose myriad small-screen credits include “Dawson’s Creek,” “No Ordinary Family” and, most recently, “Designated Survivor,” isn’t likely to realize a large profit on the home, humble by Hollywood standards, which tax records indicate was acquired more than a dozen years ago for a tad below $1.2 million.

Obscured from the street behind a vine-draped fence, and shaded by the cumulous canopies of several massive specimen trees, the comprehensively updated 1930s residence in one of Studio City’s most desirable neighborhoods has four bedrooms and two updated bathrooms in about 2,200 square feet.

Inside, glossy dark-stained hardwoods and bright white walls provide a glamorously graphic backdrop to the family-friendly residence, in which the adjoining living room and den, the former anchored by a huge fireplace, are casually open to each other. The kitchen has poured concrete countertops on sugar-white cabinets and a pricey array of high-end designer appliances. It wraps around to a dining area where French doors allow the room spill out to a shaded dining deck. Three guest bedrooms share a vintage-inspired hall bath, while the master suite sports minty-green painted walls, a vaulted ceiling and another vintage-inspired bathroom.

Lush green gardens surround the house and offer velvety expanses of lawn, stone-paved porches and patios, several fruit trees and a leafy grotto formed by lazily arched branches of mature trees and shrubbery.

After just about a week on the market, listings held by Alexandria Brunkhorst at The Agency indicate the property is already accepting backup offers.