Jeff Kwatinetz Floats Three-Story Venice Villa

Entertainment industry veteran, budding sports entrepreneur and civil rights attorney Jeff Kwatinetz, co-founder of the three-on-three basketball league Big3, which he formed in 2017 with actor-musician Ice Cube, has put a $4.8 million price tag on a spacious home along the picturesque canals in L.A.’s once gritty, now fashionable and exceedingly expensive beach community of Venice. Property records show the founder and former CEO of The Firm purchased the contemporary villa not quite five years ago from legendary entertainment attorney and manager John Branca — the co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate — for $4.4 million.

Listings jointly held by Michael Grady and Jagger Kroener of The Agency indicate there are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in nearly 3,500 square feet over three floors. The main floor’s open-plan living space is arranged around a three-sided fireplace sheathed in shimmering stainless steel. Skylights fill the living area with natural light, and the dining space is casually open to a cook’s kitchen arranged around a huge island snack bar with top-end culinary accouterment.

In addition to two bedrooms that share a bathroom, the lower level includes a spacious family room with a semicircular wet bar and a room-wide bank of windows that slide open to a canal-side terrace with tile-accented water feature and built-in grill. There are two more bedrooms (and a shared bathroom) on the main floor. The penthouse-style master suite occupies the entire top floor with a lavish bathroom and tons of closet space. A private terrace has a hot tub and a pretty, over-the-rooftops view.

Tax records show Kwatinetz has long maintained a suburban house-sized one-bedroom and 2.5-bath loft in a landmarked 19th-century building in New York City’s bustling Noho neighborhood that was scooped up a decade ago for $3.75 million. It was available a few years at exactly $10 million, though it did not sell.