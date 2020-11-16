Irving Azoff’s Son Gets a 90210 Starter Home

He’s just 22 years old, but Cameron Azoff is already well-positioned to leave his mark on the entertainment industry. The USC grad and youngest son of music titan Irving Azoff has landed a plum role with Apple Music, on the product team at Beats by Dre, and has previous work experience with talent agency juggernaut UTA.

With a Hollywood scion’s pursuit of an industry career comes the need for industry-worthy housing — and Azoff has stepped up to the real estate plate, having paid an impressive $2.8 million for a two-story house tucked into the mountains high above Beverly Hills.

Built in 1981 and since renovated, the 4,000-square-foot structure sits securely behind a wall and towering wrought iron driveway gate. Described as “Hamptons-esque” and “Cape Cod Contemporary” in listing materials, the home’s updated interiors feature a soaring entryway with a step-down, fireplace-equipped living room. Wide plank oak floors continue into the adjoining formal dining area and the open kitchen, which offers Wolf and SubZero stainless appliances, plus a large island.

There’s also a generously-sized family room with another fireplace, plus downstairs maid’s quarters. The four family bedrooms are all located upstairs — three with their own ensuite bedrooms — including the master, which affords a sitting area and a bathroom with steam shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, and marble countertops.

Though the quarter-acre property’s backyard is decidedly petite, there’s enough space for a dog run-sized patch of grass, a plunge pool and spa, plus and an outdoor BBQ area with room for al fresco dining. The steeply-sloped hillside at the far rear of the yard is also nicely terraced, with a brick staircase leading to a wooden “relaxation deck” overlooking the pool. Around front, there’s a three-car attached garage, and the entire premises are watched over by high-tech security cameras for celebrity-style protection.

It’s perhaps not such a surprise that Azoff would want to buy on this particular street. His older sister Allison Statter — the co-founder of Blended Strategy Group and an occasional “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” TV personality — already owns a $6 million estate that’s just a quick jog up the road. His parents, meanwhile, currently bunk up in a $16 million compound in L.A.’s Holmby Hills.

Ginger Glass of Compass handled both sides of the transaction.