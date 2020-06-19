Fox News’ Bret Baier Lists Massive D.C. Mansion

Who knew television news anchors could live like movie stars? Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier has placed his massive, Beverly Hills-style Washington, D.C. mansion on the market for $7.9 million, reports Realtor.com.

The monumental limestone abode, which covers almost 11,000 square feet, is located just west of the Georgetown district in the Phillips Park community, and spans four levels containing five bedrooms and four full bathrooms plus two powder rooms. Although the stately manse has the opulent formal aesthetic of a historic home, it’s actually a fairly new construction, having been built in 2013.

A look inside reveals a grand foyer and staircase along with a living room and staircase. As befits a grand mansion, suited to hosting receptions and dinner parties, soaring ceilings and a built-in bar greet visitors close to the entrance. There’s also a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen featuring high-end appliances, marble counters and an attached breakfast room. The adjacent family room leads to the back yard.

Other features include a custom library and several ensuite guest bedrooms plus a luxury master suite replete with built-in closets and deluxe bathroom. A lower level contains a fitness center, basketball court, leather-seated screening room and a wine cellar plus two guest bedrooms. An elevator connects all four floors of the lavish manse, while the home’s outdoor spaces include a covered patio for dining and lounging, a small garden and lap pool.

Nancy Taylor Bubes with Washington Fine Properties holds the listing.

The 49-year old Baier, who is married with two sons, has been with Fox News since 2001, first starting as their Pentagon correspondent, making 11 trips to Afghanistan and 13 trips to Iraq in five years. In 2007 he became the network’s White House correspondent before becoming their chief political editor. He has been broadcasting his show, “Special Report With Bret Baier,” from his home while practicing social distancing, telling People that the advent of Covid-19 is a particular concern for his son Paul who has undergone multiple open heart surgeries and is “vulnerable in this environment.” The family dog, Coco, has also been a concern during lockdown — not for health reasons, however. “We have to be careful that she’s not barking in the middle of a broadcast,” he said.

Baier has owned a getaway condo in Naples, Fla., since 2011 when it was acquired for a bit more than $1.5 million, and his previous home, a six-bedroom spread in suburban Washington, D.C.’s historic Berkley neighborhood that was entirely furnished with Ralph Lauren Home furnishings, according to an article in the Washington Post, was sold in 2013 for a bit more than $3 million.