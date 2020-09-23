Damien Navarro Lists Laurel Canyon Micro-Farm

Damien Navarro, Executive Director of Outfest, the venerable and important L.A.-based nonprofit dedicated to showcasing LGBTQIA+ stories in film and other mediums, has his quirky, cute-as-a-button 1940s Craftsman cottage in the heart of L.A.’s world-renown Laurel Canyon up for grabs at $1.675 million. Nipped down a tiny cul-de-sac with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in not quite 1,700 square feet, the double-lot spread was purchased by the veteran digital marketing and tech consulting entrepreneur and his physician husband, Dr. Adam Kawalek, in late 2013 for just shy of $900,000.

A charming Dutch door opens to the light-filled living room. Along with a beamed and vaulted ceiling and a fireplace embellished by a decorative wrought iron screen, French doors lead to a courtyard dining terrace warmed by a massive brick fireplace under the branches of a 200-year-old California Oak. The neighboring dining room is wrapped in lively wallpaper that depicts flowers and birds, while the simple, galley-style kitchen is undeniably compact with open shelving, a white marble counter and a walk-in pantry complete with laundry facilities.

A pint-sized office off the living room acts as a semi-private antechamber to the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is down the hall with a stylishly appointed bathroom, and a slender stairway makes a tight curl down to two more bedrooms, one on the petite side and the other with backyard access. An otherwise ordinary downstairs bathroom is gussied up with abstract-pattern wallpaper and a bonus room is outfitted as a cozy den with French doors to a secluded patio with a freestanding hot tub.

Surrounding the house, and notched in to the rugged hillside, are half-a-dozen terraces that incorporate whimsical gardens, meandering pathways, a raised bed herb garden and a waterfall that flows into a stone-lined koi pond. Unquestionably the most unique and unexpected feature, especially for a home in the middle of a gigantic city, is a fenced micro-farm where Navarro and Kawalek keep chickens and pigs.

