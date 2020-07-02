Billy Bush Gives It Another Go With Encino Estate

Originally listed in April 2019 at just shy of $5.4 million, and taken off the market about six months later, former “Access Hollywood” and “Today” anchor Billy Bush’s enviably private longtime estate in the leafy, sought after Royal Oaks neighborhood of Encino, Calif., has popped back up for sale at $5.25 million. Despite the drop in price, the veteran entertainment news reporter and syndicated radio host, since last year the host the eponymous entertainment news program “Extra with Billy Bush,” and his now ex-wife, Sydney Davis, are still well in line to realize a substantial profit on the undeniably picturesque property they scooped up in 2004 for just over $3 million.

Designed by late great architect Paul Revere Williams, and entirely invisible from the street on an impressively gated and nicely elevated parcel of nearly an acre, the casually handsome, stone-accented and dormer-windowed 1950s Cape-Cod-meets-Colonial-Revival style home measures in at not quite 5,400 square feet with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A 1,000-square-foot- poolside guesthouse adds another two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Anchored by a whitewashed stone fireplace, the living room is large enough to comfortably accommodate a grand piano and features a glamorous metallic finish on the ceiling. There are seven curve-backed chairs around a round, lustrously polished wood table in the formal dining room, and the walls of the den are decadently covered in what appears to be gun-metal-grey suede. The up-to-date high-end kitchen is equipped with all the fancy accouterment an amateur or professional chef might desire; a cozy breakfast nook includes a cushioned built-in banquette window seat. A staff bedroom or office and a laundry room are tucked away between the kitchen and three-car garage. The main floor master suite offers a second whitewashed stone fireplace plus two walk-in closets and a spacious, generically luxurious bathroom, while the second floor holds three guest bedrooms, a couple of traditionally updated bathrooms and a family room with tons of built-ins.

The kitchen spills out to a tree-shaded flagstone terrace with a built-in grill, and French doors in the living and dining rooms swing open to a flagstone-paved courtyard that looks out over a deep, wide and generously irrigated carpet of manicured lawn surrounded by mature trees and dense foliage that screen out neighboring homes. Alongside the swimming pool, the spacious, 2-bed/1-bath guesthouse includes a roomy combination living/dining lounge with complete kitchen.

The property is jointly represented by Craig Knizek and Andrea Korchek, both with The Agency. (Interestingly enough, tax records show Korshek was the seller of the home when Bush and Davis bought it in 2004.)

Bush, a member of the Bush political dynasty (41st president George H.W. is a paternal uncle and 43rd president George W. is a first cousin, as is former Florida governor Jeb), hasn’t always had the best real estate luck. In late 2016, in the turbulent aftermath of the “Access Hollywood” scandal, he lost a bank-account-busting bundle on the just over $7.4 million sale of a fixer-upper townhouse in New York City’s fashionable Chelsea that he’s snapped up only a year before for $8.8 million. And, last year ago he hung a not-quite-$3-million price tag on a five-bedroom Rocky Mountain ski chalet in Park City, Utah, that is now, nearly 1.5 years later, priced at slightly under $2.9 million.