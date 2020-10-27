‘Big Mouth’s’ Nick Kroll Lists Alluring Spanish Colonial Bungalow

Having already significantly upgraded, it’s none too surprising that comedian turned Hollywood polymath Nick Kroll has hoisted his former home in L.A.’s Los Feliz area up for sale at close to $2.35 million, nearly $900,000 more than the $1.475 million the famously sophomoric standup comedian and busy voiceover artist (“The League,” “Sausage Party,”) paid for the property almost eight years ago.

Kroll, the fortunate son of New York-based corporate investigations billionaire Jules Kroll, co-created the Comedy Central sketch comedy series “Kroll Show” (2013-2015) and dabbled in numerous films (“Get Me to the Greek”, “I Love You Man”) and television shows (“Parks and Recreation,” “Reno 911”) before he co-created the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.”

Unpretentious along a charming if unsung cul-de-sac lined with well-maintained and modestly sized homes built in a fetching variety of historic architectural styles, Kroll’s comprehensively restored and designer decorated 1930s Spanish Colonial bungalow is separated from the street by a tree shielded gravel courtyard with a boldly tiled fountain at its center. Inside the not-quite-2,500-square-foot home, chatoyant dark-brown hardwoods are offset by lightly textured cotton-white plaster walls and, in the up-to-date high-end eat-in kitchen, hexagonal terra-cotta floor tiles.

A huge, flamboyantly carved fireplace dominates the airy step-down living room, and feels decidedly modern due to its daring matte-black paint job, while the dining room’s eye-catching azure ceiling provides an adventurous jolt of color. A petite room just inside the front door makes a perfect study or home office, and the breakfast room, which showcases massive wood beams across the ceiling, spills out to the backyard though French doors flanked by diamond-paned casement windows.

Upstairs guest bedrooms share a vintage-tiled bathroom complete with twin pedestal sinks. The main bedroom, which opens to a small balcony, features an updated marble bathroom audaciously painted emerald-green, as well as a full wall of floor-to-ceiling closets characterized by custom-made perforated wood doors.

A small terra-cotta tiled terrace at the top of the staircase looks down on the smartly appointed backyard where a curtained but otherwise open-air pavilion alongside the swimming pool and spa doubles and an al fresco screening room with a ceiling mounted projector and a movie screen that drops out of a soffit in the ceiling.

The property is listed with Elissa Ritt and Sherri Rogers of the Rogers Stellini and Ritt at Compass.

At nearly 4,800 square feet, Kroll’s new home is twice the size of his old one, and with a sale price of $6 million, a considerable step up price. Set atop a high rampart, and all but invisible behind a towering hedge, the five-bedroom and five-bath 1920s Spanish Colonial was masterfully restored and updated prior to Kroll’s purchase.