Aaron Bay-Schuck Lists Striking Sunset Strip Architectural

A fortress-like residence sited directly above L.A.’s Sunset Strip and the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel has come up for sale, asking $5.9 million. Built in 2009 by adventurous architecture firm Space International, the swoopy and futuristic-looking contemporary structure has three bedrooms in about 2,900 square feet of living space.

In the decade since its completion, the house has changed hands no fewer than five times; previous owners include former “Entertainment Tonight” fashion critic Steven “Cojo” Cojocaru, Johnson & Johnson heir John-Lansing Teal and Mars candy heir Stephen Badger. Four years ago, Badger sold the property to its current owner, Warner Records CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Tucked away at the very end of a famously narrow dead-end street — where neighbors include Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel — the Bay-Schuck residence looks somewhat like a fancy yacht from the outside, with its teak wood-lookalike exterior undulating in gentle waves over a decidedly unconventional roofline. Beyond a slim gated courtyard landscaped with tropical ferns and a fountain lies a house with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, concrete floors and oil-rubbed ceilings of exposed hardwood.

A fireplace warms the open-concept living and dining area, while the kitchen is packed with designer appliances and opens to the backyard via disappearing walls of glass. Outside, there are Palm Desert-like, drought-resistant plantings, a few shaded seating areas and a small lily pond. The rectangular pool lies across from an outdoor shower.

The estate also includes an upstairs master suite with a private balcony and peek-a-boo views of the L.A. basin. A media room has midcentury modern furnishings, plus there’s a mirror-walled gym and rooftop deck with sunset views.

Though born into showbiz — his father is father and stepfather are the actors John Schuck and the late Leonard Nimoy, respectively, and his mother’s cousin is Michael Bay, the “Transformers” director — Bay-Schuck has impressed many with his rise from relative obscurity to become one of music’s most powerful executives. The 38-year-old former Interscope assistant spent a decade at Atlantic, followed by a stint at Interscope Geffen A&M, before taking the musical reins at Warner Records.

Among his accolades, Bay-Schuck credited with discovering Bruno Mars, signing Imagine Dragons and reviving Selena Gomez’s once-stagnant career. At Warner, he oversees a name-brand roster of talent that includes Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Linkin Park.

Bay-Schuck is believed to be moving to a larger estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, though he previously lived in the Westside L.A. enclave of Pacific Palisades, in a $7 million contemporary mansion that now happens to be owned and occupied by Tyra Banks.

Timothy Enright of the Enright Company holds the listing.