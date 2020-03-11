YouTuber Zane Hijazi Falls for Studio City Contemporary

It’s no secret that social media superstar David Dobrik and his ubiquitous Vlog Squad circle of friends are YouTube’s hottest flavors of the moment, with their vlogs routinely racking up millions of views and attracting hordes of new subscribers. The crew’s popularity has also enticed an ensemble cast of celebrity guest stars — John Stamos, Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner have all appeared in the vlogs, just to name a few — and secured lucrative sponsorship deals from the likes of SeatGeek and Honey.

Vlog Squad member Zane Hijazi, who first rose to fame on the now-defunct social app Vine, has certainly benefited from his association with Dobrik. The Lamborghini Urus-driving 27-year-old now flaunts approximately 3.8 million YouTube subscribers, 3.6 Instagram followers and his own podcast channel, which has already reaped well over a cool $600,000 in ad revenue since its debut last fall.

Hijazi recently went sniffing around for a new house on Zillow and, with the help of his friends, found a new spot “at a great price, an unbelievable price,” according to the major-league influencer himself. He quickly plunked down $2.4 million for his L.A. dream home, which happens to sit right around the corner from Dobrik’s $2.5 million starter house — in fact, the two properties are so close that they actually share a fence line.

Originally built in 1955 but recently given a comprehensive contemporary remodel by the non-famous seller, the multi-level house sports an oddball roofline — particularly when viewed from the backyard — and a generous 3,600 square feet of living space with five large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a two-car attached garage and a backyard pool.

A glute-busting steep staircase leads from the sidewalk to the structure’s front door, which opens into a cavernous open-plan living space. Arguably the property’s most showstopping feature is the massive kitchen, with its extra-long island, bar-style seating, quartz countertops and vividly colorful tile backsplash. There’s also a formal dining area, a living/family room combo and neutral decor throughout. The home also sports white oak hardwood floors, and large glass sliders flood the interior spaces with natural light.

All of the home’s luxe bedrooms have views of either the San Fernando Valley skyline or the backyard, which comes equipped with a grassy lawn and the aforementioned plunge pool. Though the .41-acre lot is large for the neighborhood, the property is steeply sloped, meaning usable space is not huge. The yard is desirably private, however, with a tall wall of mature trees and hedges surrounding the mini-estate.

Records reveal this is not Hijazi’s first home purchase; two years ago he paid $1.6 million for a fixer-upper elsewhere in Studio City. Hijazi planned to give that house a full renovation but ultimately changed his mind, quietly flipping the place after just six months of ownership to a non-famous buyer for a $100,000 profit — before taxes, closing costs and hefty realtor fees, of course.

Alex Brunkhorst of The Agency and Philip Boroda of Coldwell Banker jointly held the listing; Jason Blaylock of Keller Williams repped Hijazi.