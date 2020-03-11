×

YouTuber Zane Hijazi Falls for Studio City Contemporary

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
ZaneHijazi_SC_FI
15 View Gallery
Location:
Studio City, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.4 million
Size:
3,638 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

It’s no secret that social media superstar David Dobrik and his ubiquitous Vlog Squad circle of friends are YouTube’s hottest flavors of the moment, with their vlogs routinely racking up millions of views and attracting hordes of new subscribers. The crew’s popularity has also enticed an ensemble cast of celebrity guest stars — John Stamos, Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner have all appeared in the vlogs, just to name a few — and secured lucrative sponsorship deals from the likes of SeatGeek and Honey.

Vlog Squad member Zane Hijazi, who first rose to fame on the now-defunct social app Vine, has certainly benefited from his association with Dobrik. The Lamborghini Urus-driving 27-year-old now flaunts approximately 3.8 million YouTube subscribers, 3.6 Instagram followers and his own podcast channel, which has already reaped well over a cool $600,000 in ad revenue since its debut last fall.

Hijazi recently went sniffing around for a new house on Zillow and, with the help of his friends, found a new spot “at a great price, an unbelievable price,” according to the major-league influencer himself. He quickly plunked down $2.4 million for his L.A. dream home, which happens to sit right around the corner from Dobrik’s $2.5 million starter house — in fact, the two properties are so close that they actually share a fence line.

Originally built in 1955 but recently given a comprehensive contemporary remodel by the non-famous seller, the multi-level house sports an oddball roofline — particularly when viewed from the backyard — and a generous 3,600 square feet of living space with five large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a two-car attached garage and a backyard pool.

A glute-busting steep staircase leads from the sidewalk to the structure’s front door, which opens into a cavernous open-plan living space. Arguably the property’s most showstopping feature is the massive kitchen, with its extra-long island, bar-style seating, quartz countertops and vividly colorful tile backsplash. There’s also a formal dining area, a living/family room combo and neutral decor throughout. The home also sports white oak hardwood floors, and large glass sliders flood the interior spaces with natural light.

All of the home’s luxe bedrooms have views of either the San Fernando Valley skyline or the backyard, which comes equipped with a grassy lawn and the aforementioned plunge pool. Though the .41-acre lot is large for the neighborhood, the property is steeply sloped, meaning usable space is not huge. The yard is desirably private, however, with a tall wall of mature trees and hedges surrounding the mini-estate.

Records reveal this is not Hijazi’s first home purchase; two years ago he paid $1.6 million for a fixer-upper elsewhere in Studio City. Hijazi planned to give that house a full renovation but ultimately changed his mind, quietly flipping the place after just six months of ownership to a non-famous buyer for a $100,000 profit — before taxes, closing costs and hefty realtor fees, of course.

Alex Brunkhorst of The Agency and Philip Boroda of Coldwell Banker jointly held the listing; Jason Blaylock of Keller Williams repped Hijazi.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Balthazar Getty House

    Balthazar and Rosetta Getty Give It Another Go in the Hollywood Hills

    Actor, musician and oil heir Balthazar Getty, great-grandson of philanthropic oil tycoon J. Paul Getty — L.A.’s Getty museum is named after his family, has long sought to sell a crisply contemporary, ridgeline villa in the upper reaches of Nichols Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that’s been on and off the market for about five [...]

  • Nigel Lythgoe House Los Angeles

    Nigel Lythgoe Dances Away From Pedigreed Bel Air Traditional

    Televised talent show tycoon Nigel Lythgoe has slung his posh and pedigreed, circa-1930s residence in L.A.’s tony Bel Air neighborhood up for sale with an asking price of $13 million. Said to be briefly occupied in the 1940s by Lana Turner, once owned by “All in the Family” star Jean Stapleton and later by late [...]

  • George Ruan House Los Angeles

    Honey's Billionaire Founder Buys $60 Million Bel Air Mega-Mansion

    Low-profile tech entrepreneur George Ruan became an overnight billionaire earlier this year when Honey, the electronic coupon-clipping browser extension he co-founded with Ryan Hudson in 2012, was sold to PayPal for $4 billion in cash. That unprecedented mega-deal ranks as the biggest tech acquisition in Los Angeles history, easily eclipsing the $2 billion that Facebook paid [...]

  • Tan France House Los Angeles

    Tan France Picks Up Hollywood Hills Villa

    “Queer Eye” fashion arbiter Tan France, also a co-host on “Next in Fashion,” Netflix’s strikingly similar answer to Bravo’s “Project Runway,” has celebrated his rising reality show success with the ever-so-slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish villa along a winding street above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip. Hidden behind a tall, [...]

  • Cloris Leachman House Topanga

    Cloris Leachman Lists Topanga Retreat

    A comprehensively updated and tastefully appointed, cabin-inspired residence owned by nonagenarian Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman, and tucked into the secluded mountain community of Topanga, Calif., has come to market at $3.4 million. Leachman, who earned an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show” (1971), and whose turn as the lightly mustachioed Nurse Diesel [...]

  • Diahann Carroll Estate Los Angeles

    Diahann Carroll's Estate Offers a Taste of Old School Hollywood Glam

    This Tuesday, over 150 select items from the estate of the late Hollywood icon Diahann Carroll, who passed away last October after a battle with breast cancer, will be up for auction at Bonhams. Carroll was a multi-talented Tinseltown trailblazer who built a name for herself as an actress, singer and activist and was the [...]

  • Dwyane Wade Mansion

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Seek $6.2 Million for Sherman Oaks Mansion

    Having already plunked down close to $18 million on great big mansion in the celeb-packed Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs, 12-time NBA All Star Dwyane Wade and “Being Mary Jane” actor Gabrielle Union have unsurprisingly hung a $6.2 million asking price on their former home, a Sherman Oaks, Calif., mansion they picked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad