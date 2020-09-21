YouTuber Tati Westbrook Lists Glam Sherman Oaks Compound

Even though she bought it just four months ago for $3.3 million, Tati Westbrook has flipped her luxurious Los Angeles home back onto the market with a nearly $4 million ask. Crammed to the gills with designer upgrades and high-tech amenities, the house served as the setting for hundreds of the beauty guru’s YouTube videos, all of which colluded to bring her more than 9 million subscribers, 1.4 billion lifetime views, and made her a millionaire many times over.

The Porsche and Maserati-driving Westbrook moved in nearly four years ago, as part of a rent-to-own contract she and her husband James had with the previous owner. In 2017, they enlisted the help of YouTube-famous design duo Mr. Kate to completely transform the guesthouse of their property into a glam room/film studio with custom built-ins to shelter Tati’s world-class collection of makeup and skincare products.

The listing notes that the Westbrook estate is a full-fledged smart home with “state of the art surveillance [technology] and sound system,” plus remote automation for the lights and cameras. The walled and gated structure is clad in a modern farmhouse-type of wood siding, accented by decorative window shutters and throwback lighting fixtures.

Because the house is set on an unusually long and narrow lot, the structure itself is — unsurprisingly — quite long and narrow. Downstairs, the open-concept floorplan includes a front door that opens directly into a joint living and formal dining area. Beyond that, a long hallway leads past the spacious butler’s pantry and wine closet to an eat-in kitchen, with its porcelain countertops and top-of-the-line designer appliances that include a glass-fronted SubZero refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is more casual dining area that consists of a table shoved up against a couch set beneath an oversized window.

Also adjoining the kitchen is a family room and, through a door, a soundproof movie theater with nine leather captain’s chairs. A giant glass pocket door leads from the family room to the backyard, which is high-hedged for privacy and offers a grassy lawn, plunge pool with raised spa, and built-in BBQ. At the far rear of the lot is the 1,000 sq. ft. guesthouse-turned-YouTube studio/storage room. (For unknown reasons, the home’s listing does not include current photos of that snazzy space.)

Back inside the main house, there are downstairs maid’s quarters plus four ensuite bedrooms upstairs. The master suite, which the listing terms “remarkable,” is indisputably lavish and offers a fireplace, a spa-style bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and brass chandeliers, plus dual closets — “his” done up in moody charcoal paint, “hers” bathed in a more feminine milky white with custom glass doors and a crystal chandelier.

It appears the Westbrooks are forsaking their longtime home base of Los Angeles for Tati’s native Seattle, where they currently reside within a multimillion-dollar penthouse in a particularly swank Bellevue skyscraper.

Though she’s forged a multi-pronged entrepreneurial business on the back of social media — she’s a digital content creator and vitamin company owner all in one — Westbrook is still perhaps best known for her central role in versions 2.0 and 3.0 of YouTube’s so-called Dramageddon super-scandal that engulfed her career, plus the careers of fellow influencers and sworn frenemies Jeffree Star, James Charles, and Shane Dawson.

Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams holds the listing.