YouTuber Tati Westbrook Buys Striking Modern Farmhouse

Though she’s been living in the house for more than three years, property records reveal it was only last week that high-profile beauty guru Tati Westbrook and her husband James finally bought out their Sherman Oaks landlord — a San Diego-based real estate investor — in an off-market deal. The Porsche and Maserati-driving YouTuber paid $3.3 million for her near-new modern farmhouse, which sits in a particularly desirable neighborhood pocket of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Built in 2016, the nearly 5,000 sq. ft. abode is walled and gated for security. Beyond the tree-shaded wee front yard and attached two-car garage, an ebony-black front door opens directly into a spacious living area with a fireplace and dedicated formal dining space. Acorn-colored hardwood floors flow throughout the long, narrow house, which packs in five bedrooms — all of them with ensuite baths, naturally.

The country-style kitchen offers faux-distressed wooden cabinetry, fancy SubZero appliances, a marble backsplash, oversized butler’s pantry and a temperature-controlled, walk-in wine closet. It also opens directly to the sunny family room, where there’s another fireplace flanked by built-in cabinetry, plus giant glass pocket doors that stealthily “disappear,” allowing seamless access to the backyard and terrace.

Other swank features include a movie theater with stadium-style tiered seating and room for eight, an upstairs master suite with another fireplace, lavish bath and showroom-worthy closet, and an alfresco dining area. The grassy backyard has plenty of space for a dog run, and there’s a dark-bottomed plunge pool and spa for cooling off in the Valley heat.

Perhaps the property’s most unique and notable amenity, however, is its 950 sq. ft. detached guesthouse, which is tucked into the very back of the quarter-acre lot. Back in 2017, despite still being a renter, Westbrook had popular YouTube design team Mr. Kate completely transform the space into an “epic beauty room” and film studio combo. The result was a white-and-gold, ultra-glam office filled with dozens of built-in drawers and cubbies for storage. Today, the space is filled to the brim with Westbrook’s small fortune’s worth of expensive makeup products, which is enough to make even hardcore cosmetics collectors weep with envy.

But Westbrook’s world-class makeup collection is hardly surprising. Over the last decade, she’s risen from obscurity to become one of social media’s biggest beauty influencers, with her video reviews routinely racking up hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of views. Now in her late 30s, the Seattle native has amassed nearly 10 million subscribers and 1.4 billion lifetime views on YouTube.

Besides her social media presence, Westbrook is a bonafide entrepreneur with a fledgling makeup brand — Tati Beauty — through which she’s released a now sold-out eyeshadow palette and her “Blendiful” sponge. Westbrook is also the owner of Halo Beauty, a company that makes vitamin supplements designed to “help alleviate the symptoms” of various skin conditions.

But despite her success in business, Westbrook is pro8ably still best-known for last year’s so-called “Dramageddon 2.0,” an infamous and particularly vicious YouTube catfight that broke out between her and fellow top influencer James Charles. Westbrook, who had long served as Charles’ de facto mentor, posted a 43-minute-long takedown video titled “BYE SISTER” in which she publicly cut all ties with him.

Within a matter of days, “BYE SISTER” had been watched by tens of millions. Jeffree Star ultimately entered the brawl, a series of tit-for-tat videos followed, and rumors say lawyers were engaged by all involved parties. And though Westbrook’s original video was eventually deleted and the dust has long since settled, the three former friends — Star, Charles and Westbrook — reportedly no longer speak to one another.

Today, Westbrook splits her time between Sherman Oaks and her native Washington. Besides her new $3.3 million L.A. digs, online resources indicate her secondary residence up north is a lavish penthouse at a Bellevue skyscraper with 24-hour concierge, a doorman and private fitness facilities. The apartment, last assessed at nearly $3 million, has crystal-clear views of the Seattle skyline and Lake Washington. It’s also just a few minutes’ drive from the Medina and Hunts Point homes of financial heavy-hitters like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Steve Ballmer.