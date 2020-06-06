YouTuber Rudy Mancuso Buys All-New Modern Home

New Jersey native and popular YouTuber Rudy Mancuso has followed the lead of scores of his social media-famous peers, having invested his earnings by setting down some residential roots in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. Modern, clean-lined and built new in 2020, the just-sold Mancuso estate lies in the desirable Studio City neighborhood and offers four beds and 3.5 baths in more than 3,000 square feet of living space. For those amenities, and many more, Mancuso shelled out $2.26 million.

From the street, a concrete walkway interspersed by thin strips of grass leads past the attached two-car garage, to the blocky structure’s towering front door, which swings into the public living areas.

The home’s entire ground floor is essentially one giant room, with dedicated areas specifically for dining, cooking and living. There’s a large kitchen with center island and top-notch appliances, plus cabinets and countertops bathed in a deep Prussian blue. An adjacent family gathering space has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and glass sliders providing access to the back patio.

All four of the home’s bedrooms are upstairs, and the master suite offers a private balcony overlooking the backyard. The requisite luxe amenities are all accounted for — the master bed sports another fireplace; the ensuite bath has dual vanities, a soaking tub and steam shower.

Related Stories

While the .14-acre lot isn’t particularly huge, it’s well suited for large-scale entertaining with a loggia for alfresco dining, a full outdoor kitchen containing a BBQ and bar seating, plus an L-shaped patch of lawn and a pool with inset spa. A wall and some ficus hedges lend the property some privacy from the neighbors, many of whom have strikingly similar-looking and equally new houses.

Mancuso, still in his 20s, first came to public attention on the now-defunct app Vine. Today, he’s probably best-known for his musical comedy sketches on YouTube and Instagram, and for his frequent collaborations with other high-profile social media comedians like Lele Pons, plus his work with Australian actor Maia Mitchell, his longtime girlfriend. Over the last four years, Mancuso’s YouTube channel has amassed more than 7.2 million subscribers and 1.3 billion lifetime views.

Kobi Costa and Kayla Laws Schulman of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Scott Behrle of Compass repped Mancuso.