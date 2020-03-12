×

YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo Nabs Brand-New L.A. Mansion

Even to the most hardcore of YouTube junkies, the name Rebecca Zamolo may not be instantly familiar. But the 35-year-old has stealthily ascended to become one of the platform’s most successful — and richest — creators, having racked up nearly 8.5 million subscribers and 1.7 billion lifetime views on her main channel, plus another 4 million subscribers and 770+ million views on her secondary channel, which she shares with her husband and producer Matt “Slays” Yoakum.

Despite their success, Zamolo and Yoakum don’t have quite the name recognition of fellow successful YouTubers like Jeffree Star, Jaclyn Hill, the Paul brothers or Jenna Marbles. That’s because their videos cater primarily to preteen and elementary school-age children, an oft-overlooked yet fantastically lucrative demographic and one that’s mostly exempt from the adult-themed drama that engulf other content creators.

Zamolo’s high-energy, frenetic videos may not be to everyone’s taste — she’s previously suffered unflattering comparisons to JoJo Siwa — but the self-proclaimed “Barbie girl in a Barbie world” has turned her YouTube adventures into a bonafide business that’s the envy of plenty. She now sports a hardcore, loyal fanbase and her own production company, YZ Productions. And she’s also got nearly $4.6 million to drop on a brand-new estate in L.A.’s increasingly luxe San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.

Built on speculation by a local developer and completed in late 2019, the modern farmhouse-style compound includes 6,750 square feet of living space spread across a two-story main mansion and two wee detached pool houses. Naturally, the entire .4-acre property is walled and gated for privacy and is sited in what is arguably Encino’s most exclusive neighborhood pocket.

The main house offers a generous motorcourt and three-car attached garage. Inside, the open floorplan offers white oak hardwood floors throughout, a chef’s kitchen with two large islands custom cabinetry and high-end appliances, plus a formal dining room, wine closet and walls of disappearing glass sliders.

Other amenities include a movie theater with stadium-style seating, downstairs maid’s quarters, and “smart home” wiring and a fancy Control4 home automation system — the lights, music and security cameras can all be operated remotely, from the touch of Zamolo’s iPad.

The two small “pool houses” — per the listing — are really more like detached standalone rooms, one of them currently outfitted as a gym and the other as some sort of additional living room, though one or both could certainly function as a private office/meeting area.

As for the resort-worthy backyard, it’s loaded with recreational amenities. There’s a sports court with an inground basketball hoop, golf greens, a large grassy lawn, an outdoor kitchen with BBQ and dark-bottom pool with inset spa and a Baja shelf for watery sunbathing. There’s also ample patio space for sunbathing, entertaining or solo alfresco dining.

In an oddball coincidence — or maybe it’s not — Zamolo happens to be neighbors with some of YouTube’s other top creators. Her new Encino estate is just two doors away from James Charles’ new $7 million mansion and sits literally right around the corner from Logan Paul’s $6.6 million compound; in fact, the Zamolo and Paul properties are so close that they actually share a fence line.

Dennis Chernov and Kevin Silver of Keller Williams held the listing; Jen Ludwick and Julie Lomakka of Team Julie and Jen at Pinnacle Estate Properties repped Zamolo.

