YouTuber Phil DeFranco Lists Sherman Oaks Starter House

Now that Phil DeFranco and his wife Lindsay (née Doty) have settled into a spacious new home in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood, it’s no surprise the YouTube-famous couple are looking to unload their former digs in nearby Sherman Oaks. On the market less than three weeks, the Cape Cod-style structure is already in escrow to be sold, according to listings.

Built new in 2013, the 4,000-square-foot house was acquired by DeFranco for just under $1.7 million. For the current $2.1 million ask, a buyer will receive the .16-acre lot and the two-story house, its exterior painted a prim bluish grey highlighted by whitewashed accent trim. From the street, a concrete pathway leads past a wee lawn and the attached two-car garage on its way to the front door.

Guests will be impressed by the double-height living room, which includes clerestory windows and a fireplace. The interiors are light and bright with medium brown hardwood floors and a great heaping of white paint on the walls, a combo that continues into the kitchen, with its Kia Rio-sized island and top-of-the-line stainless appliances, and over to the open family room, where there’s another fireplace and easy access to the outdoors. Also downstairs are a formal dining room, a less formal breakfast nook, wine room, butler’s pantry, and two spare rooms that could be guest bedrooms but are currently done up as an office and media room, respectively.

Upstairs, there’s an open-concept landing area that’s perfect “for studying or more lounging,” per the listing, and several more bedrooms — all of them with ensuite baths. The extra-spacious master suite is kitted out with a vaulted ceiling, a marble fireplace, and separate sitting area, plus direct access to a private, covered balcony overlooking the backyard. The spa-style master bath offers taupe tile floors, a glassy shower, separate soaking tub, and dual vanities.

The rather petite backyard is visually dominated by what appears to be a giant elm tree, standing several stories tall, and there’s also an L-shaped patch of grassy lawn. Tucked into the property’s rear corner is a dark-bottomed plunge pool with inset spa surrounded by a decidedly unstylish — if practical and necessary — chain-link child safety fence.

DeFranco, 35, is an OG YouTuber who was one of the very first creators to hit it big on the platform, initially with his channel “sxephil.” Since then, he’s grown and maintained a cult following through his news show/pop culture commentary series “The Philip DeFranco Show,” and has additionally pioneered the YouTube news format through his now-defunct SourceFed channel, which was ultimately acquired by a subsiary of Discovery Communications. DeFranco also launched the news network Rogue Rocket last year; today, he’s amassed more than 7.5 million subscribers and over 1.3 billion lifetime video views on his two biggest channels.

DeFranco and Lindsay, a travel vlogger, have moved to their aforementioned new Spanish hacienda-style Encino mansion that includes a movie theater, gym, guesthouse, and a full-size tennis court. That residential upgrade ran them $4.1 million, per property records.

Jennifer Brookley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds the listing.