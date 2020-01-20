×

YouTuber NikkieTutorials Settles Into Spacious New Home

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
nikkie-de-jager-house
17 View Gallery
Location:
Uden, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands
Price:
$715,000 (land only, approximation)
Size:
3,153 square feet, 5 beds, 2 baths plus outbuilding

In the midst of some high-profile drama in her personal life, 25-year-old Dutch beauty guru Nikkie de Jager — better-known to her legions of fans as NikkieTutorials — has found time to get settled in her new luxury residence on the outskirts of Uden, the bustling Netherlands town that’s about two hours southwest of Amsterdam via automobile.

The Ferrari-driving YouTube multimillionaire actually bought the property nearly three years ago, over the summer of 2017, but moved in only just recently because she was giving the place an extravagant, down-to-the-studs remodel with new everything. Fairly recent Google Maps imagery shows the entire lot in a frenzied state of activity, with workers all over and every square inch being refurbished — the existing landscaping ripped up, the entire house gutted and new contemporary decor being installed.

The whole house now has a slick modern vibe courtesy of the acclaimed Dutch interior specialists Twan & Twan, whom de Jager hired to breathe new lively life into her country-style Uden digs. Presumably de Jager will occupy the premises with her fiancée Dylan Drossaers, a culinary school student.

de Jager, who over the years has filmed videos with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga — and has become arguably the most successful and influential female beauty guru on YouTube — recently shocked her 13 million YouTube followers by revealing that she is transgender. The makeup artist was born male, she shared, but transitioned to female at a very early age, concealing the fact from her public audience until her recent coming out video, which has racked up more than 30 million views in less than a week.

Popular on Variety

Though reaction to the surprise announcement has been overwhelmingly positive, de Jager also revealed that she’d been forced to make the video after unnamed blackmailers threatened to leak her story to the press, accusing her of “lying to her audience” and being “too scared of people knowing who I truly am.”

Though the blackmailers’ identities remain a mystery, TooFaced Cosmetics founder Jerrod Blandino and his sister Lisa have publicly feuded with de Jager in the past. Shortly after the coming out video was posted, Lisa Blandino posted transphobic comments on her Instagram account and was promptly fired from TooFaced. The duo have also had public spats with other beauty influencers — Jeffree Star previously labeled both Blandinos “nasty” and “evil.”

But in a world apart from all that beauty ugliness, de Jager now has a pastoral retreat to call home. Her new compound is located on a very quiet, out-of-the-way lane that’s shared with only a couple other homes and one commercial building.

The main house, a traditional gambrel-roofed structure, contains about 3,100 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. There’s a wine cellar, a large attic, a steam room/sauna and a reasonably roomy kitchen, though keep in mind that the gallery photos show the home as it looked when de Jager originally bought it. Today, the entire house almost certainly looks all but recognizable and far more trendy.

There’s also an accessory building comprised of a two-car garage and large bonus room that could function as additional storage space, an office, or perhaps a glam room or filming studio.

Naturally, the entire property is gated for privacy and mostly surrounded by tall trees. The park-like premises also include a .3-acre backyard and a pond, though it appears that de Jager has ripped all of that up in favor of landscaping from her own custom design.

After being on the market for over three years, de Jager nabbed the house for a paltry 645,000 (about $715,000 USD at current conversion rates) after it originally listed for 945,000 (approximately $1.05 million.) Of course, she likely spent far more than that on her extensive renovations, but she now holds title to a custom compound sited on one of the best lots in the municipality.

More Dirt

  • Nikkie de Jager House Uden

    YouTuber NikkieTutorials Settles Into Spacious New Home

    In the midst of some high-profile drama in her personal life, 25-year-old Dutch beauty guru Nikkie de Jager — better-known to her legions of fans as NikkieTutorials — has found time to get settled in her new luxury residence on the outskirts of Uden, the bustling Netherlands town that’s about two hours southwest of Amsterdam [...]

  • Meghan Markle House Los Angeles

    Which L.A. Neighborhood Should Meghan and Harry Choose?

    Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially lost their royal HRH titles — and the accompanying public payment for their royal duties — it seems all but inevitable they’ll soon begin spending the bulk of their time in North America. Frogmore Cottage, the historic Grade II-listed residence upon which they lavished $2.4 million [...]

  • Ann Yeardye House Beverly Hills

    Ann Yeardye Asks $19.5 Million for Ultra-Secluded Beverly Hills Villa

    A remarkably private estate tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills has debuted on the market, packing an aggressive but perhaps not entirely unreasonable $19.5 million pricetag. Long owned by the 1960s Chanel model Ann Davis Yeardye, the house is sited in a celeb-friendly pocket of the Beverly Hills Post Office area and is totally [...]

  • Behdad Eghbali House Brentwood

    Billionaire Behdad Eghbali Buys $21 Million Brentwood Estate

    Just months after being crowned a billionaire by Forbes magazine, private equity pasha Behdad Eghbali has significantly upsized his residential circumstances with the baller-style, nearly $21 million purchase of a brand-new mansion in one of L.A.’s most exclusive enclaves. The Iranian-born Westside resident — who manages Clearlake Capital with co-founder and fellow real estate lover [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres house

    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Buy, Buy and Buy Again in Montecito

    Two of Tinseltown’s most prolific buyers and sellers of luxury real estate in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, are at it again, recently and quietly adding three residential properties in California’s aristocratic seaside community of Montecito to their always in-flux portfolio. Last summer, the daytime chat show [...]

  • Jeff Bezos House Washington DC

    Did Jeff Bezos Buy His Neighbor's Mansion?

    Word on the Washingtonian streets is that Jeff Bezos has stealthily expanded his real estate holdings in the high-nosed Kalorama neighborhood of town. Last week, a stately red brick manor directly across the street from his $23 million Textile Museum estate — currently undergoing major renovations — sold for $5 million in an all-cash deal, [...]

  • Jeff Strain House Los Angeles

    Gamer Jeff Strain Faces Major Loss on Hollywood Hills 'Castle'

    While most sellers in the luxury L.A. real estate arena are basking in the glow of today’s red-hot market, a few unlucky folks have been badly burned. One of those is Jeff Strain, the high-profile video game programmer turned CEO, and his wife Annie. In fall 2018, shortly after Strain sold his successful zombie game [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad