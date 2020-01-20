YouTuber NikkieTutorials Settles Into Spacious New Home

In the midst of some high-profile drama in her personal life, 25-year-old Dutch beauty guru Nikkie de Jager — better-known to her legions of fans as NikkieTutorials — has found time to get settled in her new luxury residence on the outskirts of Uden, the bustling Netherlands town that’s about two hours southwest of Amsterdam via automobile.

The Ferrari-driving YouTube multimillionaire actually bought the property nearly three years ago, over the summer of 2017, but moved in only just recently because she was giving the place an extravagant, down-to-the-studs remodel with new everything. Fairly recent Google Maps imagery shows the entire lot in a frenzied state of activity, with workers all over and every square inch being refurbished — the existing landscaping ripped up, the entire house gutted and new contemporary decor being installed.

The whole house now has a slick modern vibe courtesy of the acclaimed Dutch interior specialists Twan & Twan, whom de Jager hired to breathe new lively life into her country-style Uden digs. Presumably de Jager will occupy the premises with her fiancée Dylan Drossaers, a culinary school student.

de Jager, who over the years has filmed videos with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga — and has become arguably the most successful and influential female beauty guru on YouTube — recently shocked her 13 million YouTube followers by revealing that she is transgender. The makeup artist was born male, she shared, but transitioned to female at a very early age, concealing the fact from her public audience until her recent coming out video, which has racked up more than 30 million views in less than a week.

Though reaction to the surprise announcement has been overwhelmingly positive, de Jager also revealed that she’d been forced to make the video after unnamed blackmailers threatened to leak her story to the press, accusing her of “lying to her audience” and being “too scared of people knowing who I truly am.”

Though the blackmailers’ identities remain a mystery, TooFaced Cosmetics founder Jerrod Blandino and his sister Lisa have publicly feuded with de Jager in the past. Shortly after the coming out video was posted, Lisa Blandino posted transphobic comments on her Instagram account and was promptly fired from TooFaced. The duo have also had public spats with other beauty influencers — Jeffree Star previously labeled both Blandinos “nasty” and “evil.”

But in a world apart from all that beauty ugliness, de Jager now has a pastoral retreat to call home. Her new compound is located on a very quiet, out-of-the-way lane that’s shared with only a couple other homes and one commercial building.

The main house, a traditional gambrel-roofed structure, contains about 3,100 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. There’s a wine cellar, a large attic, a steam room/sauna and a reasonably roomy kitchen, though keep in mind that the gallery photos show the home as it looked when de Jager originally bought it. Today, the entire house almost certainly looks all but recognizable and far more trendy.

There’s also an accessory building comprised of a two-car garage and large bonus room that could function as additional storage space, an office, or perhaps a glam room or filming studio.

Naturally, the entire property is gated for privacy and mostly surrounded by tall trees. The park-like premises also include a .3-acre backyard and a pond, though it appears that de Jager has ripped all of that up in favor of landscaping from her own custom design.

After being on the market for over three years, de Jager nabbed the house for a paltry 645,000 (about $715,000 USD at current conversion rates) after it originally listed for 945,000 (approximately $1.05 million.) Of course, she likely spent far more than that on her extensive renovations, but she now holds title to a custom compound sited on one of the best lots in the municipality.