YouTuber Lilly Singh Upgrades to Contemporary San Fernando Valley Estate

After years of living in the posh central L.A. neighborhood of Hancock Park, YouTube superstar Lilly Singh has finally decided to join many of her fellow content creators in suburban bliss — way over yonder on the other side of ye olde hill, so to speak. The Canadian comedian has packed her things and hightailed it out to the San Fernando Valley, where she’s purchased a brand-new, $4.1 million residential retreat.

Sited atop a knoll in the leafy Studio City foothills and secluded at the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the nearly 6,400 sq. ft. Singh mansion is of no particular architectural style but is described in listing materials as a “warm contemporary estate.” As expected, the entire half-acre property is walled and gated for security. From the street, a long driveway leads past the house, to a four-car attached garage that’s tucked away at the far rear of the structure.

Beyond the glassy front door is an open-plan living area spread out over multiple levels, all of them accentuated with wheat-colored hardwood floors, clean-lined neutral decor and large glass sliders that flood the interior spaces with natural light.

Centered around a massive fireplace is a family area that opens directly to the bespoke kitchen, with its custom walnut cabinetry and impressive array of high-end appliances. The kitchen’s center island additionally features a wraparound breakfast bar for casual dining, though there’s also a private dining room area with birds-eye views over the San Fernando Valley basin.

Up on the top floor, there’s a lavish master suite with a vaulted ceiling and another fireplace. The spa-style bath sports a glassy shower and separate soaking tub, while a private outdoor deck overlooks the grassy backyard. The estate is also chock-full of recreational amenities, including an outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ, covered loggia for alfresco dining, a sports court and a plunge pool set into the terraced hillside.

Other resort-quality features include an elevator servicing the home’s three floors, an indoor recreational area with a wet bar, games room and home theater, plus four ensuite guest/family bedrooms.

Singh, now 31, first came to online prominence a full decade ago as “Superwoman,” the name of her first YouTube channel, which has earned hordes of followers thanks to Singh’s comedic skits and collabs — all of them liberally laced with her trademark brash and blunt wit. To date, Singh has racked up a eye-popping 17.8 million subscribers on her two main YouTube channels, and more than 3.7 billion lifetime views.

Those sort of gangbusters numbers have not only made Singh a household name with the younger generations, they’ve carried her to professional success beyond the mere reach of YouTube. Last year, the openly bisexual comedian replaced Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s super-late late show, now titled “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.” The program effectively showcases Singh’s “ability to adapt and crack spontaneous jokes,” according to Variety.

On the real estate front, this is not Singh’s first rodeo. Back in fall 2016, she paid just under $1.5 million for a townhouse-style starter home in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighborhood, a place she continues to own.

Jason Oppenheim and Nicole Young of The Oppenheim Group held the listing; Shelley Aaronson of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Singh.