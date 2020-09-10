YouTuber Eva Gutowski Checks Out of Encino Starter House

These days, finding a decent Los Angeles home for less than a million dollars can be a daunting task. But never fear, Eva Gutowski is here with good news: the successful YouTuber and Orange County native has put her main residence on the market for a (relatively) paltry $989,000. And this isn’t some tired old shanty with no central heat; Gutowski’s house has five bedrooms in nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, all of them dressed in attractive contemporary decor. Perhaps best of all, the property carries an Encino address — meaning you’ll be living in the same neighborhood that’s also infested with $10 million mansions and scores of celebrities.

Records reveal Gutowski bought the property about 2.5 years ago, when she was just 23, for $935,000. The circa-1949 cottage was freshly renovated prior to her purchase, but since then the famous content creator has added her personal design twist to the premises, described in listing materials as “relaxed beach and Moroccan vibes.”

Warm-toned oak floors and recessed lights flow throughout the single-story structure, and the open-concept public spaces have plenty of space for entertaining. The front door opens directly into the living room, which offers two whimsical swing chairs; beyond that is a wee dining area, upgraded kitchen with shaker cabinets, a marble backsplash, professional-grade stainless appliances, and a lonely potted plant rather unfortunately dangling from the ceiling, plus a family room with glass slider allowing access to the backyard.

The vaguely boho-chic decor theme carries over into the various bedrooms and baths, the master outfitted with a walk-in closet/dressing room and dual vanities, respectively. There’s also a dedicated space for laundry use and plenty of storage closets.

While the house does sit on a fairly busy street, it’s fortunately equipped with a detached garage at the far rear of the property — accessed via a narrow back alleyway — for discreet egress and ingress. And though the yard does not contain a pool and won’t win any size awards, it’s well-equipped with a built-in firepit, large concrete patio, a couple wee strips of grassy lawn, and a picket fence for added charm.

Gutowski hasn’t yet located the next stop on her real estate train, but given the influencer’s rapid rise to fame and her eye-popping digital accolades — she has more than 11 million subscribers on her main MyLifeAsEva YouTube channel alone, 1.3 billion lifetime views, and 7.5 million Instagram followers — it seems logical to assume her new place will qualify as an upgrade.

Stefanie Pollack at Keller Williams holds the listing.