YouTuber David Dobrik Buys $9.5 Million L.A. Mansion

For the last several years, celebrity wunderkind David Dobrik and his ubiquitous Vlog Squad circle of friends have reigned supreme as YouTube’s hottest flavors of the moment. Combined, the fun-loving Slovakian content creator — he is currently protected from U.S. deportation under DACA — sports more than 26 million subscribers and an unbelievable 8.4 billion lifetime views across two YouTube channels, plus endlessly lucrative sponsorships with the likes of SeatGeek and Honey. He’s also got more than 20 million followers on TikTok, and the support of the social media giant’s $1 billion creator grant.

Justin Bieber, John Stamos, Kylie Jenner, Courteney Cox and other celebrities chasing maximum clout and a barrel of laughs have all made appearances in Dobrik’s vlogs, as have many of YouTube’s most recognizable creators — the likes of Tana Mongeau, Trisha Paytas, Logan Paul, and Jeffree Star, whose former mansion Dobrik toured for one of his vlogs.

It’s no secret that Dobrik has been looking for a new home since last year, frequently posting videos of his luxury house tours on Instagram. Though his search was temporarily put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vlog Squad ringleader and his entourage of assistants and friends have now managed to lock down a brand-new Los Angeles mansion with an infinity-edged swimming pool and all the luxury amenities expected in this price range. The purchase ran him $9.5 million, according to property records, a great deal of money by any standard but significantly less than the property’s original $12 million ask.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a particularly leafy corner of the San Fernando Valley’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood, the spec-built home includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in a mansion-sized 7,800 square feet of living space, per the listing.

Guests and less financially fortunate YouTubers will be wowed by the Dobrik estate’s entryway, which opens into a massive living area with Fleetwood walls of glass and lustrous terrazzo floors. Highlights include a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine closet, a movie theater, a gym, a gourmet kitchen slathered in white marble, plus an upstairs master suite with mesmerizing valley skyline views.

Outside, the property includes a lounge area centered around a firepit, a full outdoor kitchen with BBQ center, and the aforementioned pool with its inset spa. There’s also a quaint loveseat on a swing, plus a grassy patch of lawn for the Vlog Squad to frolic.

Since 2017, Dobrik and members of his team have resided in nearby Studio City, in a contemporary mishmash of a Mediterranean-style house that he purchased for about $2.5 million. That property, which overlooks a wide swath of the valley and has been the longstanding location of Dobrik’s numerous pranks, was photographed for Architectural Digest last year.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker and Craig Knizek of The Agency jointly held the listing; Weston Littlefield of the Aaron Kirman group at Compass repped Dobrik.