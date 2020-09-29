YouTuber Cody Ko Buys Snazzy Venice Compound

When he’s not “cyberbullying” innocent kids on the internet — as per his longtime nemesis Jake Paul — popular YouTuber/podcaster Cody Ko and his partner, preschool teacher Kelsey Kreppel, typically live a quiet life in the trendy L.A. neighborhood of Venice Beach. But the couple recently spiced things with the purchase of their very first home, a $3.8 million architectural compound with three full levels of living space and a guest studio area, plus a rooftop balcony with views over the surrounding neighborhood.

With nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, the 2005-built house is certainly large, if not quite mansion-sized. Blocky and contemporary in style, the cement-colored structure lies on a .11-acre corner lot that is fully walled, gated, and shielded behind a towering green wall of bamboo for privacy.

On the main floor, the front door swings into an open-concept living area with concrete floors, dozens of recessed lights, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that flood the house with natural sunlight. There’s a cozy family area with a fireplace in one corner, a dining area in another, and a newly-installed chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless appliances and custom cabinetry.

The home’s second level includes the two guest bedrooms — one of them much larger than the other — which share a single large bathroom. But it’s the uppermost third level that’s truly the star of the real estate show, with a huge space entirely devoted to the lavish master suite, which opens directly to the covered balcony and packs in a walk-in closet with custom built-ins and a bathrooms with soaking tub and all-glass shower.

At the far rear of the property, there’s a convenient two-car garage accessed via a narrow alleyway that runs behind the house — perfect for celebrity-style egress and ingress. Directly above that garage lies a loft-style studio with a kitchenette and custom hardwood floors that’s ripe for conversion into a YouTube room or podcast studio.

Outdoors, the yard isn’t particularly big, but it includes grassy patches of lawn, al fresco dining decks, lush landscaping, and tranquil fountains. There’s no swimming pool or spa — an unfortunate omission for a $3.8 million house in L.A. — but the Pacific Ocean is just a few minutes’ drive, or a bike ride away.

Ko first rose to fame on the now-defunct social app Vine before transitioning to YouTube, where he’s since racked up more than 5 million subscribers and nearly 900 million lifetime views, and where he’s primarily known for his “That’s Cringe” episodes with longtime friend Noel Miller, in which they poke fun at popular memes and other content creators — among them Jake Paul, Lele Pons, and Brent Rivera. That sort of content has brought the 29-year-old Canadian a fiercely loyal group of fans, though it hasn’t always made him popular with his videos’ subjects, although occasionally it does — his roast video targeting billionaire GT Dave scored him an invite to Dave’s billionaire kombucha lair in Beverly Hills.

The multi-talented creator — he acts, he raps, he podcasts — also sports his own popular brand of merch apparel, as well as a line of merch through his popular TMG (Tiny Meat Gang) podcast.

Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing; Michelle Berg of Redfin repped Ko.