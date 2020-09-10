YouTuber Casey Neistat Lists Architectural Venice Home

Though the property was featured in Architectural Digest not even six months ago, it seems YouTube sensation Casey Neistat and his jewelry designer wife Candice Pool have already tired of their recently renovated home in L.A.’s seaside community of Venice. The contemporary oasis has popped up for sale with a $3.9 million pricetag, a relatively modest bump over the $3.7 million Neistat originally paid two years ago.

Encircled by a high wall, the fortress-like residence is walking distance to the ever-trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard and a short drive to the beach. Built in 2015, the blocky modern includes a roomy 3,500 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and four baths, and towers far above the sidewalk, its facade sheathed in a somewhat forbidding mixture of grey and brown paint.

Inside, however, things get more cheerful with pink wallpaper, a feature the listing notes is “daring yet very cool.” The heart of the home’s open floorplan is the sleek kitchen, which includes all the requisite stainless appliances, and connects to informal spaces for dining and lounging. Retractable walls of glass, meanwhile, open to a slim yard with a saltwater pool/spa and a BBQ center. Around front, there’s a courtyard/alfresco seating area covered in faux grass.

Perhaps the mini-compound’s most impressive feature is its three-car detached garage — a rarity in tightly-packed Venice — which is accessed via a discreet alleyway behind the property. Above the garage lies a small office that opens to an outdoor patio; naturally, the garage also includes Tesla chargers and a Tesla Powerwall battery (Neistat, a longtime Tesla aficionado, has devoted multiple YouTube videos to the company’s products.)

Neistat, 39, first began uploading videos to YouTube a decade ago. Since then, his main channel has amassed more than 12 million subscribers and nearly 3 billionaire lifetime views, ranking him among some of the platform’s biggest creators. The Connecticut native also co-founded the media company Beme, which was acquired by CNN in 2016.

Shane Wilcox of The Agency holds the listing.