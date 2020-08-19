YouTuber Carter Sharer Unveils L.A.’s Massive Team RAR House

In today’s brave modern world, social media clout is the highest form of currency. And celebrity capital itself has never been more valuable, with major companies realizing that the easiest way to target the all-important Gen-Z and millennial demographics is through members of their own tribes. With a myriad array of lucrative branding and sponsorship opportunities available, and no shortage of other income streams (merch, music, tours), young digital content creators with substantial social followings are living lives yesterday’s rockstars could only imagine.

Some savvy creators have harnessed their collective clout to rent A-list-style “collab” mansions. Most famously, there’s the Hype House in Toluca Lake, originally home to big-wattage names like Charli D’Amelio and Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, while other copycat houses — the Drip Crib in Encino, Bel Air’s infamous Sway House — have sprung up all over the greater Los Angeles area.

But it’s prominent YouTuber Carter Sharer, now 26, who sports what is likely the largest and most impressive collab house of them all: the new Team RAR mansion in L.A.’s exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood, long considered one of California’s most expensive neighborhood pockets.

Originally built in the 1930s by acclaimed Black architect Paul R. Williams, the elegant center hall Colonial mansion is set on two full acres of land and spans about 15,000 square feet, an amount that includes two guesthouses, a greenhouse, chauffeur’s quarters, and a recording studio/gym combo that overlooks the property’s full-size tennis court.

Inside are lavish amenities like a double-height foyer, marble-swaddled bathrooms, a fully redone chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and an eat-in island, plus a built-in aquarium with a porthole-style window. Upstairs, there’s a master suite featuring a fireplace, dual master baths, dual walk-in closets, and a private patio overlooking the backyard. As a bonus, there’s a full-size attic with plenty of room for storage.

Naturally, the property’s swimming pool is emblazoned with emblazoned with the Team RAR logo/mascot, as are the tennis court and many areas inside the home itself. There’s also a 20-foot statue of the mascot on the property, so guests will never forget which collab house they’re lucky enough to visit. Of course, this is more than just a “house,” so to speak, it’s also a work space that serves as Sharer and Team RAR’s production studio, think tank, and business offices.

Last sold in 2016 for $17 million to a local investor, the property has since undergone a multimillion-dollar remodel; today, it’s reportedly worth $32 million. The compound also happens to be located on the very same street as Tom Ford’s $40 million Holmby Hills estate, and it’s walking distance to Kylie Jenner’s new $36.5 million residential playpen — talk about clout-carrying neighbors.

While members of Team RAR are mostly known for performing wacky and outlandish stunts for views, they’re nothing if not serious on the business front. Unlike most other collab houses, the Team RAR mansion was established without the help of outside investors or a major-league marketing team — it was procured solely through the business ventures of team ringleader Sharer and co-founder Lizzy Capri, a former LinkedIn employee who quit her day job to become a full-time YouTuber. Other Team RAR members include ultra-viral content creators Stove’s Kitchen, Ryan Prunty and Milli Capri.

Prior to social media fame and fortune, Sharer studied robotics at Carnegie Mellon before transitioning to designing self-driving cars at the University of Pennsylvania. Today, while still in his 20s, he self-drives a $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador — all thanks to a savvy use of social media capital.