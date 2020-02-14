YouTuber CaptainSparklez Seeks Sale High Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

Lest anyone forget there are unfathomable amounts of money hauled in by YouTube’s leading superstars, Jordan Maron, better known to the global gaming universe as Ferrari-driving Minecraft master CaptainSparklez, has his sleek modern confection above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip up for grabs at a mite under $4.9 million. The 28-year-old YouTube phenom, who occasionally produces Minecraft-related music videos and maintains more than half dozen YouTube channels with a total of nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 3.8 billion total views, purchased the eye-catching city-view architectural over the summer of 2015 for close to $4.6 million.

Online marketing materials, which curiously make use of the same listing images as when Maron purchased the property, show the interestingly angled and glass-walled residence was built in 2012 on a precipitous, slightly less than 6,000-square-foot parcel with canyon-framed views over the city. Listings held by Rodeo Realty’s Joe Babajian and Timmy Woods indicate the mullet-style residence — the low-slung, single-level street profile drops to three full stories at the back — has three bedrooms, five bathrooms and several fireplaces, including one in the master bedroom that incorporates a see-through fire box and uniquely frames a glittery view over the city. At the

On the uppermost floor, high ceilinged adjoining living and dining rooms spill out through full-height glass sliders to a glass-railed terrace with an outdoor fireplace and spectacular views that stretch from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean. A couple of bedrooms, including the master suite, are located on the middle level and open to small private balconies, while the third is nipped down on the lowest level along with a family room that features a party-sized sunken wet bar. Greenish-tinted floor-to-ceiling glass sliders open the lower level rooms to a stone-tiled entertainment terrace with an infinity-edge plunge pool that cantilevers out over the hillside.