YouTuber Brennen Taylor Settles in the Valley

Best known for testing eyebrow-raising “life hacks” and for his frenetic food reviews, Brennen Taylor is now shifting gears, trying out something new on the residential front. The internet-famous YouTuber recently plunked down $1.6 million for a single-story home in the rolling hills of the prototypically suburban neighborhood of Tarzana, in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Taylor’s new, relatively modest new property is located on a quiet residential street in a particularly lush part of the surrounding area. Measuring in at 2,800 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the architecturally bland house was built in 1970 and has been updated since, with the exterior covered in a smooth, buttercup yellow stucco, embellished with brick accents and topped with gray-tiled roofing. The front yard has been well maintained, offering a spacious lawn and lush foliage that both add a measure of attractiveness and provide some privacy.

Inside, pure white walls, recessed lighting, hardwood floors and wood accents can be found throughout the structure. The living room features a beamed, vaulted ceiling and a built-in entertainment center. A large fireplace with a terracotta hearth provides a visual anchor for the room while sunlight streams in through a series of French windows.

Just off the living room lies the kitchen, which could use some updating. It boasts yellow-tined quartz countertops, honey-colored wood cabinetry, wine cooler, farmhouse-style sink and a big, industrial-sized fridge, so there’ll be plenty of room to store away any munchie materials. The house’s dining area is situated to one side of the kitchen underneath a shaded barrel chandelier, right next to a French door that opens to the backyard.

The master suite is exceedingly roomy, covered with tan carpeting and accented with a pair of French doors that allows in sunlight and provides easy access to the backyard. There’s also a fireplace with funky green granite mantle and hearth, and more of that dated emerald granite can be found in the Oz-like master bath, which is plastered with the stuff. The bathroom also has two separate sinks, a garden soaking tub and free-standing shower. To top it all off, the suite also includes a large walk-in closet.

Taylor’s new backyard was clearly designed for entertaining — the grassy lawn has room for a soccer pitch, and the garden is peppered with small trees and bushes. There’s also a porch with BBQ center, plus nicely sized dark-bottomed pool.

Now 25 and born and bred in L.A. County’s West Hills neighborhood, where his mother Lisa Taylor continues to reside, Taylor has launched a “SUS: Share Ur Scare” podcast through juggernaut PodcastOne.

Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Vinny Morales of The Agency repped Taylor.