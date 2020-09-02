Willow Smith Buys in Malibu

She’s still in her late teens, but with three studio albums already under her belt and a starring role on the dishy, family-oriented Facebook talk show “Red Table Talk,” it’s no surprise that veteran singer-actor Willow Smith has chosen to spread her real estate wings in a very adult starter home. Perched atop a knoll on a private street with mesmerizing whitewater views over the Pacific Ocean far below, the “Whip My Hair” singer’s new Malibu digs qualify as the residential dream of any famous performer seeking zen-like serenity.

The chic property wasn’t on the market at the time of Smith’s purchase, but prior listings show the very contemporary house was built in 2011 and designed to meet modern LEED energy efficiency standards, with high-tech appliances and a greywater recycling system. There’s also solar power and a two-car garage with Tesla charging capability.

Outdoors, the .37-acre lot is landscaped simply, with native grasses and other low plantings. The hillside property doesn’t offer a pool, though there’s a concrete patio for alfresco dining and a exceptionally spacious, raised wooden deck with bird’s eye mountain and ocean views.

Inside, the nearly 3,000 sq. ft. structure sports long banks of floor-to-ceiling glass windows, cool neutral furnishings, and ash grey hardwood floors underfoot. The open-concept floorplan includes with a three-sided fireplace that’s open to both the formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances.

The single-story home additionally offers either two or four bedrooms — depending on where you look online — including the master suite, which packs in another fireplace, a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, dual vanities and steam shower, and floor-to-ceiling glass sliders with more panoramic views.

All these amenities — and more — ran Smith a grand total of $3.1 million, a lot of money by most any standard but fairly cheap as Malibu homes go. The house was sold by a non-famous couple who had originally purchased it about seven years ago.

Smith is certainly no stranger to the area, having been raised at her parents’ famously colossal mega-compound that lies in the remote mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, where they continue to reside. Older brother Jaden, meanwhile, bunks up in the celebrity gated community of Hidden Hills, in a gated estate that Will and Jada Smith have owned for more than 17 years.