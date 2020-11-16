Viral Video Royal Zach King Scores Suburban Hobby Farm

In case anyone has somehow missed it, social media personalities are the 21st century’s A-list film actors and rock stars whose vast and dedicated global fan bases allow them to fill their coffers with mountainous piles of money they often use — just like profligate rock stars and successful actors — to buy up multi-million dollar real estate.

Zack King, who cleverly edits his ultra-short videos to look as if he is doing magic, and holds the record for the most viewed TikTok video ever with 2.2 billion views — that’s right, kids, 2.2 billion! — has amassed enough of a fortune that, according to tax records, he’s splashed out $3.25 million for a multi-acre hilltop hobby farm in a suburban, semi-rural area of Thousand Oaks, Calif., about an hour’s drive west of downtown L.A.

The 30-year-old social media baron began posting on YouTube about a dozen years ago — videos on his channel frequently tally up more than a million and not uncommonly exceed 20 million views — but he first earned his digital bona fides on the short-lived but wildly popular six-second video app Vine. When Vine shut down, King moved his mesmerizing digital sleight-of-hand videos to TikTok where his 52.6 million followers make him the third most followed person on the platform behind Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio.

A horseshoe drive arches up the front of the extensively updated four-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bath late-1990s residence that presides over more than two and a half acres. A wide front porch adds rustic farmhouse charm to the more-than 5,500-square-foot spread that features over-scaled herringbone patterned floors that look like strips of reclaimed wood but just may be tile made to look like reclaimed wood. Formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace, flank the center hall foyer, while a double-sided stone fireplace divides a game room from the “great room,” a combination family room, informal dining bay and high-end kitchen. Arranged around a huge island, the kitchen’s casual bare-wood cabinets are jazzed up with a pearly white tile backsplashes and a shimmering array of sleek stainless steel appliances.

A guest or staff bedroom with private bathroom is discretely tucked behind the kitchen with a laundry room and three-car garage, while the main floor master suite privately occupies a wing of its own with a couple of walk-in closets, a spa-style bathroom and an adjacent study/office with outside entrance. Upstairs, a media lounge (or study loft) sits between two ample en-suite bedrooms, and a second staircase near the kitchen climbs to a large bonus room with a cathedral ceiling.

The sprawling equestrian-zoned estate has plenty of open space to set up all kinds of “magic” tricks for King’s videos, and also offers huge sun-splashed terraces with mountain views over the swimming pool and spa. An outdoor kitchen enhances entertaining opportunities and, on a lower section of the rolling property, a charming barn opens to a picturesque paddock shaded by majestic oak trees. The property also has a tiny vineyard and what listings held by Aileen Hagy of Aviara Real Estate describe as a wine-making structure.

King and his wife Rachel, who competed together on the 28th season of “Amazing Race — they came in sixth, are moving to Ventura County from Orange County’s Rossmoor, a planned community just west of Long Beach, where in 2015 they paid $1.3 million for a carefully maintained and fully updated if otherwise ordinary 2,500-square-foot single-story home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths along a street lined with tidy and similarly unassuming homes.