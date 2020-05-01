Vanna White Turns Sherman Oaks Property Out for Lease

A crisply contemporary home perched high in the upscale foothills above L.A.’sever-more-expensive, proto-suburban and Sherman Oaks community, owned through a corporate concern controlled by the world’s most experienced and famous game show letter turner, Vanna White, and her long-time man-friend, builder/developer John Donaldson, has come available as a rental at $20,000 per month.

Tax records show White and Donaldson acquired the property in 2013 for $1.125 million. At that time, the then just over 2,000-square-foot single-level late-1950s residence was grimly dated and much in need of a complete overhaul. And, that’s exactly what it got, a radical transformation and expansion, no doubt spearheaded by Donaldson. Available through Vincent Morales at The Agency, the home now stands two stories tall and measures in at close to 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Sited along a ridgeline street, the entire property benefits from open mountaintop and canyon views that sweep clear across the San Fernando Valley to the mountain ridge that forms its natural northern border.

Secured, frosted glass doors between a frosted glass garage door and a sturdy wall of rough cut stone open to a serene courtyard entrance. The foyer passes a double-height gallery with an open-tread wood staircase and decorative wrought iron railing before it opens up to a glass-walled and light-filled combination living/dining and kitchen space. Anchored by a fireplace uniquely surrounded by windows, the living room spills out to the yard through disappearing walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, and the sleek, expensively appointed, all-white kitchen is arranged around a large island. There are three guest bedrooms and three bathrooms on the main floor, while the penthouse-style master suite privately occupies the entire second floor where floor-to-ceiling glass sliders open the aerie to a slender wrap-around balcony.

White, who previously owned a couple of unassuming homes in the San Fernando Valley, has long resided in a guard-gated and celeb-favored enclave in the mansion-filled mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, where some of her neighbors include Christina Aguilera, Judith Light, Kendall Jenner and DJ Khaled, who picked up his chateau-style manse in 2017 for $9.9 million from pop star Robbie Williams. The “Wheel of Fortune” icon acquired the nearly 10,000-square-foot, 1990s neo-Mediterranean behemoth almost two decades ago for $3.4 million from “Wings” star Crystal Bernard. Tax records indicate White additionally maintains a house-sized condo in a resort-style beachfront complex in her hometown of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.