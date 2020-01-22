‘Vanderpump Rules” Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Drop $1.7 Million on Hollywood Hills Home

Like many of their Bravolebrity cast mates did last year, recently engaged “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have splurged on a pricey Los Angeles residence. The reality TV couple announced the not quite $1.7 million purchase over the weekend via Instagram. However, unlike their cast mates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Maddix, who all bought brand-new, cookie cutter residences that are virtually indistinguishable from one another in the up-and-coming if still largely unsung Valley Village area of the San Fernando Valley, Schroeder and Clark opted for an updated vintage residence in a historic Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Listing details indicate the approximately 2,900-square-foot, hillside-clinging multi-story residence, entered through wooden gates that open to a slender brick courtyard, was built in the mid-1920s and marketed as one of the original homes built in the Hollywoodland development that the famed Hollywood sign was built to promote. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus an attached one-bedroom/one-bathroom guest unit with a semi-private entrance.

Just inside the front door, a central entrance hall is flanked in a traditional manner by formal living and dining rooms, both with high ceilings and generous windows. The living room is anchored by a white, carved marble fireplace and French doors in the dining room open to an arched loggia with leafy, cross-canyon views. Arranged around a center island with dark granite countertops on snow-white cabinetry, the kitchen unexpectedly incorporates a built-in pizza oven and adjoins a roomy breakfast nook. Behind the kitchen, a utility room with full bathroom leads to a semi-secret secondary staircase that descends to a two-room guest suite nipped under the street-level two-car garage with a private bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.

The main staircase in the entrance hall winds down to a pair a guest bedrooms, one of them en suite with a huge walk-in closet, the other without a closet and, hence, most suitable as an office or dressing room. A slim hallway with a wet bar leads to the master suite that offers a pair of wrought iron railed Juliet balconies, a small walk-in closet and a stone-tiled bathroom with open views.

Well below the bedrooms, not to mention more than two flights of stairs below the kitchen, and accessible through a small bonus room, the backyard comprises a narrow slice of decking that runs the full width of the house and hovers thrillingly over the steep canyon. At one end, the deck widens considerably under a tin-roofed pavilion for al fresco dining and lounging.

The property was listed with Lori Matson of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills; Schroeder and Clark were represented in the transaction by Meghan Nyback at Keller Williams Central.