Trevor Noah Sells Bel Air Mansion for $21.7 Million

Less than two years after buying it for $20.5 million, property records reveal Trevor Noah has dumped his palatial Bel Air home for $21.7 million, an on-paper seven-figure profit that shrinks significantly once taxes, upkeep, and closing costs are factored into the equation. “The Daily Show” host’s house was never available on the open market, so it remains unclear what, if any, changes he made to the place during his short tenure there. Also not yet clear is the all-cash buyer’s identity, which is shielded behind a deliberately opaque blind trust.

Located in the upper part of the hillside Bel Air neighborhood, on a quiet cul-de-sac shared with a handful of other homes — none of them owned by celebrities — the ex-Noah digs were newly completed in 2018. The house packs in more than 10,000 square feet into an exceptionally long and narrow mansion, with a total of 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

The 1.3-acre property’s promontory perch imbues it with stunning views of the surrounding neighborhood, plus sightlines to the downtown skyline and, on a clear day, to the Pacific Ocean. In the backyard, a sprawling lawn and massive 62-foot infinity pool frame the views.

Blocky and aggressively contemporary in style, the glassy house is swimming in modern amenities — there’s a gourmet kitchen with two islands and a sea of designer appliances, walls of Fleetwood doors that effectively “disappear,” blurring the line between indoors and out, a home theater, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, cigar room, and pricey Control 4 home automation.

At 2,200 square feet, the snazzy upstairs master suite is bigger than many American homes and includes two marble-slathered bathrooms, two showroom closets, and a spacious outdoor patio/lounge with long, wide city views.

It’s not yet known if Noah plans to purchase another L.A. residence, but the South African-born comedian continues to maintain his primary home base in New York, a $10.2 million Midtown Manhattan penthouse from which he’s hosted “The Daily Show” since the COVID-19 pandemic’s stateside onset in March.