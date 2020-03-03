×

Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky List Remodeled Woodland Hills Transitional

Seller:
Christina Pazsitzky, Tom Segura
Location:
Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.999 million
Size:
4,619 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Just weeks after they upgraded their residential circumstances, the former L.A. home of married stand-up comedians and veteran podcast hosts Christina “P” Pazsitzky and Tom Segura has popped up for sale. Sporting a pricetag that’s just molecules under $2 million, the .39-acre property includes a family-sized house, a backyard swimming pool, a large flat yard and plenty of additional amenities.

Records show that the funny pair paid a bit more than $1.6 million for their San Fernando Valley estate in the fall of 2016. The property is located in the increasingly desirable suburban community of Woodland Hills, within the leafy and upscale neighborhood pocket of Natoma Estates. There’s a double-gated driveway and a large circular motorcourt with abundant off-street parking, plus a two-car attached garage.

The house appears to be impeccably maintained, with a relatively fresh coat of paint and bright, light-flooded interiors that the listing describes as “transitional contemporary.” A quick comparison of old listing images with the new also reveals that the current owners have planted a thick new front hedge, shielding the house from public view and imbuing the lot with celeb-style privacy.

Originally built in 1956 as a midcentury ranch-style home, the 4,600 sq. ft. structure appears to have undergone several renovations over the years. The mostly single-story sprawler includes an open kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, skylights, professional stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. There’s also a spacious living room with a fireplace, direct access to the backyard and a convenient sunroom, an office with built-in bookshelves and a soundproof movie theater that once functioned as a recording studio, per the listing.

Three of the four bedrooms are located downstairs, one of them a “secondary master” with private bath, private entrance and steam shower. The home’s upper level is entirely devoted to the luxe master retreat, which offers a setting room, a nursery room conveniently connected to the bedroom, and a spa-style bath with soaking tub.

Out back, the large yard is mainly encompassed by a massive grassy lawn — easily big enough for a soccer pitch. Tucked into the north side of the property is an outdoor lounge/dining area with firepit and a patio that leads directly to a saltwater pool with spa.

Segura and Pazsitzky helm the long-running “Your Mom’s House” podcast, which has consistently ranked among the most-popular podcasts available for streaming. And back in 2018, the pair inked a deal with CBS for an upcoming multi-camera family comedy titled “The Little Things.”

With their professional careers in full throttle, the couple have traded the Valley for L.A.’s Westside, where late last year they coughed up about $6.7 million for an impressive new home in the undeniably posh seaside community of Pacific Palisades.

Ricarda Ankenbrand of Coldwell Banker holds the listing.

