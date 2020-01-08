Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky Buy $6.7 Million L.A. Mansion

Married stand-up comedians and podcast hosts Tom Segura and Christina “P” Pazsitzky have substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the $6.65 million acquisition of a like-new home in L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Built in 2015, their contemporary/modern farmhouse fusion of choice features three full floors totaling nearly 5,800 square feet of living space.

Though the house is not even five years old, records show it’s already changed hands thrice. In late 2015, it was sold by the developer for $6.3 million to heiress Romaine Orthwein, a great-great-granddaughter of the German-born founder of Anheuser-Busch and daughter of James Orthwein, the former New England Patriots owner. Less than three years later, Orthwein flipped the house for $6.76 million to Tim Stone, a longtime Amazon exec and the ex-CFO of Snapchat parent company Snap, Inc.

Though he was hired on at Snap in May 2018, Stone abruptly left the company after only nine months, reportedly because he deliberately circumvented CEO Evan Spiegel to ask the corporate board for more money. That action not only failed, but also put him directly at odds with Spiegel — allegedly, of course. (Stone has moved to Detroit, Mich., where he now serves as CFO of the Ford Motor Company.)

Set on an elegant street lined with nearly new mansions, the blocky Pazsitzky-Segura residence offers a front yard adorned with a smattering of well-fed rose bushes. A short walkway leads to the front door and into the home’s open-concept main level, where there are European oak floors, an eat-in kitchen with a full array of designer Wolf and SubZero appliances, and sumptuous living, family and dining rooms plus a study.

Popular on Variety

The upstairs owner’s suite includes a master bedroom with floor-to-ceiling glass sliders and a private outdoor balcony, a master bath with a so-called “rainforest” shower and built-in soaking tub, marble countertops and his-and-hers closets. Other spaces include a rooftop deck with panoramic 360-degree views.

The interiors feature a decidedly neutral palette, save for the moodily dark games/media room and the four-car subterranean garage. And while the .17-acre lot isn’t particularly big, the backyard is crammed with luxe recreational amenities that include an infinity-edged swimming pool with inset spa, an outdoor kitchen and a grassy lawn with space for alfresco dining.

Since 2011, Segura and Paszitzky have hosted their wildly popular “Your Mom’s House” podcast, which is frequently ranked among the most-downloaded podcasts available for streaming. And back in 2018, the husband and wife team inked a deal with CBS for an upcoming multi-camera comedy.

The couple are upgrading to the new Palisades digs from an L.A. starter house in Woodland Hills, out in the San Fernando Valley wilderness. The couple purchased that place for about $1.6 million in 2016, and old listing materials reveal the gated spread features a decidedly traditional house with a front-facing garage, hardwood floors and a backyard, lagoon-style pool. Presumably the pair will be looking to unload that place shortly, though the property is not currently listed on the market.

Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing; Ricarda Ankenbrand of Coldwell Banker repped Segura and Pazsitzky.