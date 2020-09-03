Tom Petty’s Widow Buys Chicly Renovated Midcentury Modern

It’s hard to believe nearly three years have passed since 66-year-old music legend Tom Petty unexpectedly died after slipping into unconsciousness at his Malibu home. Since then, Dana York Petty — the former educator who was Petty’s wife for the last 16 years of his life — has continued living at the same Malibu estate, though it appears that residential situation might be changing. An entity linked to the Petty family recently paid $4.7 million for a snazzily redone home in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood, the Westside enclave known for its expensive housing and famous residents.

Built in 1965 and until recently a midcentury modern time capsule, the 3,800 sq. ft. structure was given a radical remodel last year by Jordan Bakva and the team at Studio Hus, with an emphasis on “wellness-driven design.” The result is a very snazzy and sophisticated fusion of organic materials, walls of glass, and soft-touch furnishings, with communal interior spaces centered around a glass atrium anchored by an olive tree.

Set near the top of a steeply-sloped ridgeline street, the single-story home is fronted by a partially subterranean two-car garage. Above that, glass doors swivel open into the contemporary interiors, which feature burled wood floors, an open kitchen with marble countertops and a handcrafted French range, a cozy fireplace-equipped den, and five bedrooms.

The master suite ups the decorative ante with Venetian plaster on the walls, white oak cabinetry, a spa-style bathroom and a walk-in dressing room. Back in the kitchen, glassy French doors spill out to a sizable patio with a dark-bottomed plunge pool and inset spa, plus a grassy lawn and native plantings. Views take in the surrounding hills and a sizable swath of L.A.’s city lights.

York Petty’s main residence, which Tom Petty originally purchased way back in 1998, is a Mediterranean-style mansion in a gated enclave above Malibu’s bustling Pacific Coast Highway. Records reveal she also owns a second Malibu house — this one a much smaller oceanfront cottage on Malibu’s scenic Escondido beach — and a $1.8 million Pacific Palisades home that is occupied by her adult son Dylan Epperson.

