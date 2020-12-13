TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Dances Out of Connecticut Family Home

Before she became one of the world’s most famous teenagers, before the bright lights of L.A. and the glassy Hollywood Hills mansion, Charli D’Amelio lived in suburban Connecticut with her parents and older sister Dixie. It was here, in this fairly ordinary house, where she posted her very first TikToks, first going viral in summer ’19.

Life has radically changed since then. D’Amelio, 16, has had one of the fastest rises to fame and fortune in history, having amassed more than 100 million TikTok followers and millions of dollars in less than 18 months. Now based on the West Coast, she and her family have outgrown and out-famed their Norwalk residence, which just sold for $914,000 after two months on the market.

Purchased by Marc and Heidi D’Amelio in December 2011 for about $800,000, the 3,700-square-foot, clapboard-sided structure sports a façade embellished with stone and prim grey paint. An American flag waves at the long brick driveway and grassy backyard, while the wee porch has one solitary column and a whimsical rocking chair.

Inside, it’s clear the D’Amelios are long gone from the premises. The unstaged interiors include a living room with a big bay window and a formal dining room, plus hardwood floors and whitewashed wainscoting that neatly contrasts with medium blue wall paint. The open-concept kitchen has mid-range stainless appliances and granite countertops, while the adjoining family room includes a distinctly oversized fireplace and glass sliding doors that leads out back, where the .59-acre lot contains a huge lawn and space to “easily accommodate a pool, per the listing.”

All four of the home’s bedrooms are located upstairs, on the second level, including a master suite with two walk-in closets and a bathroom with soaking tub. One of the three guest bedrooms also sports its own ensuite baths, while the other two a share a single full bath, and there’s a bonus attic room on the residence’s third level.

The D’Amelio family’s current Hollywood Hills mansion is a far more trendy, aggressively contemporary sort of affair with 5,500 square feet of living space, all of it encased in a blocky structure forged from concrete, steel, and glass. Last listed on the open market with a $5.5 million pricetag, the clan of TikTok superstars are believed to be paying as much as $35,000 per month for their leased stay.

Brian Christy of William Raveis Real Estate held the Norwalk listing; Lisa Gomberg of Keller Williams repped the buyer.