The Weeknd Lists Hidden Hills Mansion

An ultra-private estate tucked into the celeb-friendly Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs, owned by Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known around the world as The Weeknd, has popped up for sale at nearly $25 million. The three-time Grammy winner paid $18.2 million for the three-acre spread almost three years ago, and listings held by Angel Salvador at The Agency show the nearly 13,500-square-foot spread has a total of nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms throughout the seven-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guesthouse.

Light-filled interior spaces have white walls, huge windows and a combination of stone and hardwood floors. A double-height entrance gallery opens to an equally voluminous stair hall as well as formal living and dining rooms, the latter two rooms anchored by gleaming, delicately veined white marble fireplaces. The clean-lined eat-in kitchen sports not just one but two islands over which waterfall sand-colored stone countertops, while the adjoining family room offers a fireplace, a wet bar and a floor-to-ceiling bank of windows that vanish into the walls. Other high-end creature comforts include a climate-controlled wine cellar with a dramatic lighting program, an office with fireplace, a media lounge with integrated media equipment and a small fitness suite. A five-car garage is decked out like a disco-style automobile gallery with turquoise LED lighting strips embedded into the high-gloss floor.

A heated dining and lounging loggia outside the family room overlooks a thick, velvety expanse of lawn, and an open-air pool house with outdoor fireplace sits slightly above a zero-edge swimming pool and spa. Discreetly nipped behind the swimming pool and pool house are a large barn and a small patio that provides access to a full-sized basketball court.

It’s not a terrific surprise to avid celebrity property gossip watchers that The Weeknd, who Forbes estimated earned a mouth-drying $92 million in 2017, would seek to sell his sprawling estate in the suburbs as late last year he dropped $21 million on one of the mansion-sized penthouses at the swanky Beverly West tower along L.A.’s Wilshire Corridor.