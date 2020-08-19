‘The Rubin Report’ Creator Dave Rubin Buys Modern Encino Mansion

Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin, the bestselling author and host of the popular YouTube talk show “The Rubin Report,” and his husband David Janet have significantly upgraded their Los Angeles real estate circumstances; property records reveal they’ve laid down $5.2 million for an angular contemporary estate in the celebrity-swarmed San Fernando Valley enclave of Encino.

Rubin’s new home is indisputably mansion-sized, measuring in at a hefty 6,500 square feet with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The boxy residence is separated from the road by a black gate and a soaring stone wall, while a two-car, blacked-out garage lies to the left of the front entry and contrasts neatly with the home’s white walls. This being spec construction, everything about the house — from its mod exterior, to its chicly snazzy interiors — is sparkling new and state-of-the-art.

Beyond the glass front door, the house offers glossy marble flooring, tall ceilings, recessed lighting and snowy white walls with black accent trim throughout. The grand foyer immediately overlooks the property’s verdant inner courtyard; the mansion has a contemporary open floor plan (described in listing materials as an “entertainer’s floor plan”) and boasts a barrier-free indoor/outdoor flow.

Other public rooms include a formal dining area immediately to the right of the foyer. There’s also a large living room with an oversized fireplace, which is set into a khaki brown wall with built-in shelving. An uninterrupted floor-to-ceiling pocket sliding door gazes out into the backyard, where side-by-side cabana and pool houses lounge lazily next to the generous rectangular pool.

The designer chef’s kitchen is completely decked out all in black, giving it a futuristic feel. Black, white-veined quartz lines the walls and backsplash while handle-free ebony cabinets provide plenty of storage space. The kitchen also sports an oversized center island that features a deep sink, wood paneling and an attached stone breakfast table, and for formal dinners — or when VIP guests come to visit –there’s also a second prep kitchen located behind the formal dining area.

The home’s master suite and guest bedrooms can be found on the upper floor, where a spacious sitting area lies atop the home’s glass-paneled staircase. In the master, floor-to-ceiling glass sliders allow in plenty of sunshine and lead out to a private patio. A linear fireplace anchors the room and features an oversized mantle, while the master bath offers a chic soaking tub, a huge walk-in shower and Jack ‘n’ Jill sinks. Other fun amenities inside the ritzy residence include a large home theater with plush seating, a spacious private office and a yoga/Pilates room.

Rubin’s new estate also sports a spacious backyard, most of it covered in concrete while a small, rectangular patch of grass lies smack-dab in the center. Mature palm trees dot the grounds, and a tall hedgerow rings the property’s perimeter. Past the cabana and poolhouse lies a half-court sports court, plus a covered patio area with two firepits. And, if Rubin would rather entertain with a view than hang out by the poolside, he can always take the party upstairs to the mansion’s rooftop deck.

Rubin and Janet, married since 2015, previously resided in the nearby Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Listings show their house out there — another contemporary structure that’s basically a smaller and cheaper version of their new Encino digs — is currently in escrow to be sold with an asking price of about $1.8 million. Rubin bought that place about four years ago for $1.5 million, according to deeds and documents.

The Encino listing was held by Adi Livyatan with Rodeo Realty and Dennis Chernov with Keller Williams; Anita Rich of Compass repped Rubin and Janet.