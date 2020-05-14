The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Leases Out Sherman Oaks Property

A family-sized home in an unsung neighborhood of L.A.’s increasingly pricy, proto-suburban Sherman Oaks community, owned by musician Drew Taggart, one-half of the phenomenally successful EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers —Forbes pegged them as the highest-paid DJs on the planet who hauled in an estimated $46 million last year, is available to rent at a rate of nearly $16,000 per month.

The unpretentious if hardly inexpensive property, which looks strikingly similar to umpteen other recently built homes all across the San Fernando Valley, was acquired about two years ago for just over $2.2 million, and it first popped up for rent earlier this year with a slightly higher asking price. Now available through Alex Vichinsky of The Agency, as well James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners at The Agency, the almost new home is described in marketing materials as a “Beautiful Cape Cod” that measures in at a bit more than 3,800 square feet. A few of the many extra-added amenities of the four-bedroom and five-bath home include wide-plank ash-blonde hardwood floors and three fireplaces, one of them in the master bedroom, plus a surround sound system and a comprehensive, camera-equipped security apparatus.

Set in to a petite, stone-accented porch, the front door informally opens in to the combination living and dining room with a fireplace surrounded by a traditional mantelpiece and, over the dining area, a chunky, coffered ceiling detail. A butler’s pantry complete with under-counter beverage fridge and walk-in pantry leads through to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with a marble-topped island and an expensive array of high-end appliances. As is the trend in current home design, the kitchen is fully exposed to a family room that features a complete wall-of built-ins and another wall of floor-to-ceiling accordion-fold windows that open to the backyard. Upstairs bedrooms are complemented by a den with fireplace, the master suite offers a private terrace plus a marble-sheathed bathroom and, out back, a slender covered patio looks out over a heated swimming pool and spa surrounded by lush green lawn.

Taggart has used some of his considerable earnings over the last few years to buy (and sell) high-end real estate in Los Angeles. In 2016, he ponied up not quite $3.3 million for an ultra-modern villa in West Hollywood’s trendy Melrose District that he sold earlier this year for $3.8 million, and over the summer of 2018 he made an off-market deal valued at just over $2.4 million for a five-bedroom farmhouse-inspired contemporary in another unheralded Sherman Oaks neighborhood that tax records indicate he still owns. Then, in late 2018, the 10-time American Music Award winner and 2017 Grammy winner for the dance hit “Don’t Let Me Down,” ponied up a princely $12 million for a 10,000-plus-square-foot architectural compound privately tucked in to a famously celeb-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills. Listing details from the time of his purchase show the gated one-acre spread has six bedrooms an 7.5 bathrooms between the main house and guesthouse, two kitchens, one for showing off and one for cooking, and a swimming pool effectively shielded from view by thick woods.