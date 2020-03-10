×

Tan France Picks Up Hollywood Hills Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
TanFrance_HH_FI
19 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.5 million
Size:
2,961 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

“Queer Eye” fashion arbiter Tan France, also a co-host on “Next in Fashion,” Netflix’s strikingly similar answer to Bravo’s “Project Runway,” has celebrated his rising reality show success with the ever-so-slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish villa along a winding street above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip. Hidden behind a tall, vine-covered wall and secured behind wrought-iron gates, the hillside home has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 3,000 square feet.

At the end of a colorful, tile-accented stairway, the front door opens into a surprisingly spacious foyer. To one side, a parquet-floored living room features slender, rough-hewn wood beams across the ceiling, a fancifully tiled fireplace and glass sliders to a covered terrace with canyon- and tree-framed city views. To the other side of the foyer, the dining room is open to an expensively appointed kitchen with high-end designer appliances and thick marble countertops. Just outside the kitchen, a slim patio includes a built-in grill; there’s tons of storage and a laundry room in the street level basement; and a windowless, cave-like space off the foyer is smartly decked out as a pint-sized screening room, complete with sound baffling upholstered walls.

Upstairs, an en suite guest bedroom opens to the backyard, while the master suite benefits from a private balcony, a fitted walk-in closet and a marble-accented bath. A secret, spiral staircase winds up to another en suite bedroom with French doors that lead to an upper terrace in the backyard where a circular spa sits above a swimming pool and red brick entertainment terrace.

The property was listed with Jane Schore and Steven Spreafico, both with Coldwell Banker; France and his husband, Rob France, were repped by Andrew Rhoda at Compass.

The Frances have long lived in Salt Lake City, where in 2017 they plunked down $800,000 for a handsome storybook Tudor-style home on a Sycamore-lined street. The couple remodeled and extensively customized the whole house — the attic was converted to a vast closet and dressing room — before they invited Architectural Digest in late last year for a videotaped peep and poke around.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Tan France House Los Angeles

    Tan France Picks Up Hollywood Hills Villa

    “Queer Eye” fashion arbiter Tan France, also a co-host on “Next in Fashion,” Netflix’s strikingly similar answer to Bravo’s “Project Runway,” has celebrated his rising reality show success with the ever-so-slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish villa along a winding street above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip. Hidden behind a tall, [...]

  • Cloris Leachman House Topanga

    Cloris Leachman Lists Topanga Retreat

    A comprehensively updated and tastefully appointed, cabin-inspired residence owned by nonagenarian Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman, and tucked into the secluded mountain community of Topanga, Calif., has come to market at $3.4 million. Leachman, who earned an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show” (1971), and whose turn as the lightly mustachioed Nurse Diesel [...]

  • Diahann Carroll Estate Los Angeles

    Diahann Carroll's Estate Offers a Taste of Old School Hollywood Glam

    This Tuesday, over 150 select items from the estate of the late Hollywood icon Diahann Carroll, who passed away last October after a battle with breast cancer, will be up for auction at Bonhams. Carroll was a multi-talented Tinseltown trailblazer who built a name for herself as an actress, singer and activist and was the [...]

  • Dwyane Wade Mansion

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Seek $6.2 Million for Sherman Oaks Mansion

    Having already plunked down close to $18 million on a great big mansion in the celeb-packed Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs, 12-time NBA All Star Dwyane Wade and “Being Mary Jane” actor Gabrielle Union have unsurprisingly hung a $6.2 million asking price on their former home, a Sherman Oaks, Calif., mansion they [...]

  • Spencer Rascoff House Los Angeles

    Zillow's Spencer Rascoff Asks $24 Million for Lavish Brentwood Park Estate

    Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff stepped down as the company’s longtime CEO last year, and the tech tycoon-turned-New York Times bestselling author (“Zillow Talk: Rewriting the Rules of Real Estate”) recently announced the launch of dot.la, his new L.A.-based news coverage startup. So it’s a bit surprising that Rascoff’s main residence, his big estate in the extra-posh [...]

  • Miky Lee House Beverly Hills

    Peek at 'Parasite' Producer Miky Lee's $50 Million Family Compound

    “Parasite” is one of the buzziest box office blockbusters in recent memory, the first and only non-English language film to win the best picture Oscar and one of the most financially successful Korean films ever, having racked up more than $250 million in worldwide receipts. It’s also a uniquely complex picture — part thriller, part [...]

  • Real Estate Second Career

    Haven’t I Seen You Somewhere Before?

    If, on first meeting, your real estate agent looks familiar to you, there’s a good possibility that you’ve actually encountered him or her somewhere before. The real estate business is the number one haven for people fleeing their first career, and it attracts people from all walks of life for myriad reasons. For starters, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad