Tan France Picks Up Hollywood Hills Villa

“Queer Eye” fashion arbiter Tan France, also a co-host on “Next in Fashion,” Netflix’s strikingly similar answer to Bravo’s “Project Runway,” has celebrated his rising reality show success with the ever-so-slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish villa along a winding street above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip. Hidden behind a tall, vine-covered wall and secured behind wrought-iron gates, the hillside home has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 3,000 square feet.

At the end of a colorful, tile-accented stairway, the front door opens into a surprisingly spacious foyer. To one side, a parquet-floored living room features slender, rough-hewn wood beams across the ceiling, a fancifully tiled fireplace and glass sliders to a covered terrace with canyon- and tree-framed city views. To the other side of the foyer, the dining room is open to an expensively appointed kitchen with high-end designer appliances and thick marble countertops. Just outside the kitchen, a slim patio includes a built-in grill; there’s tons of storage and a laundry room in the street level basement; and a windowless, cave-like space off the foyer is smartly decked out as a pint-sized screening room, complete with sound baffling upholstered walls.

Upstairs, an en suite guest bedroom opens to the backyard, while the master suite benefits from a private balcony, a fitted walk-in closet and a marble-accented bath. A secret, spiral staircase winds up to another en suite bedroom with French doors that lead to an upper terrace in the backyard where a circular spa sits above a swimming pool and red brick entertainment terrace.

The property was listed with Jane Schore and Steven Spreafico, both with Coldwell Banker; France and his husband, Rob France, were repped by Andrew Rhoda at Compass.

The Frances have long lived in Salt Lake City, where in 2017 they plunked down $800,000 for a handsome storybook Tudor-style home on a Sycamore-lined street. The couple remodeled and extensively customized the whole house — the attic was converted to a vast closet and dressing room — before they invited Architectural Digest in late last year for a videotaped peep and poke around.