Steve Harvey Sells Suburban Dallas Spread

About two years ago, actor, comedian and game show host Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, hung a slightly less than $1.25 million price tag on a large house on a small cul-de-sac in Little Elm, Texas, in the Lewisville Lake area, about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. The suburban spread came up for rent in 2019 — first at $3,500 per month and later at $4,500 per month — and over time the asking price for a sale slowly slid to just under $1.1 million before it was recently sold at a yet-to-be recorded price.

The nearly 3.75-acre estate is anchored by an almost 6,600-square foot stone manor house of no particular architectural pedigree — listings describe it as an “executive home” with five bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms. Notable features include a double-height foyer with twin staircases, an oak-paneled study and a four-car garage topped by guest or staff quarters. Outside, a negative-edge swimming pool is surrounded by piles of boulders, and a giant circular gazebo with a fire pit at its center scenically overlooks a semi-private pond. Harvey also owns a vacant neighboring parcel of more than 8 acres, but it’s not clear if that was included in the sale.

The deal was handled for Harvey by David Vanderlaan and Allyson Coe at Keller Williams Realty, while the buyer worked with Antoinette Baransi at Robert Elliott and Associates.

In Chicago, where his syndicated daytime chat show was taped, the “Family Feud” host used to rent a 5,500-square-foot condo on the 88th floor of the Trump Hotel & Tower — it was sold in 2018 for $7.7 million, and until earlier this year he leased a huge house in L.A.’s Beverly Park enclave at, so the rumors go, more than $100,000 per month. A few months ago, Harvey ponied up a whopping $15 million for a showy 35,000-square-foot faux-chateau in suburban Atlanta that was previously owned by Tyler Perry, but he’s maintained a solid foothold in A-Town since at least 2010 when he shelled out close to $3.4 million for a 9,300-square-foot manse in an affluent suburb about 20 mils northeast of downtown.