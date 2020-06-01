Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s $15 Million Former Atlanta Mansion

First Madea, now Steve Harvey. Those walls will never be short of a laugh. An Atlanta, Ga., mansion formerly owned by movie mogul and actor Tyler Perry, in the affluent Buckhead area, has just been purchased by funnyman-turned-talk-show-host and self-help author Harvey and his wife Marjorie for $15 million, as first reported by TMZ.

Harvey and Perry alone could probably start their own TV network with all the content they produce. The former, 63, is an omnipresent face on the small screen, hosting “Showtime at the Apollo,” “Celebrity Family Feud” and the Miss Universe competition. As for Perry, he has shows running on BET, Netflix, OWN, Nickelodeon and more. Both also have rags to riches back stories, having been homeless and, at times, laving lived in their cars before making it big in entertainment

Perry sold the unabashedly opulent 35,000-square-foot behemoth in 2016 for $17.5 million, after having had it on the market for almost two years with an unrealistic initial asking price of $25 million. Despite the multimillion-dollar difference between the original asking price and the recorded sale price, the property nonetheless made real estate waves as the most expensive residential sale in Atlanta history.

It’s worth taking a gulp of air before reading through the plethora of features in the 7-bed, 9.5-bath spread. First, there’s the setting: 17 acres of manicured lawns bordered by trimmed gardens, a 70,000-gallon infinity-edged swimming pool, a lighted tennis court, fully equipped gym and separate spa. The unabashedly decadent estate also offers a guesthouse, a guardhouse and detached caretakers suite, along with an advanced security system and a backup generator capable of of powering the entire estate. In addition to numerous formal and informal living and entertaining spaces, the French Provincial inspired main residence contains a state-of-the-art theater, an indoor swimming pool, wine cellar and an underground ballroom complete with catering kitchen.

The buyer from Perry and the seller to Harvey, according to real estate site buckhead.com, was David Turner, a former businessman turned evangelist who made his fortune manufacturing dried fruit and nuts. His reason for shelling out $17.5 million on a home appear almost as nutty as his business. “I went online and I saw this house, and that’s when I felt like God told me, ‘This is your house,’” he told the site. God must’ve also told him the mansion would need to go at any cost, because Turner took a eye-watering $2.5 million loss when he sold the property, not counting carrying costs, improvements and hefty realtor fees.

Harvey’s other holdings also include another large house in Atlanta and a 6,500 sq. ft., 5-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion in Little Elm, Texas, which he currently has for sale at close to $1.1 million. But before buying the former Perry estate, he and his family primarily resided in the mountains above Beverly Hills, Calif., in a $100,000/month rental mansion in the exclusive Beverly Park guard-gated community.

As for Perry, he owns several other supersized homes, including a 24,000 sq. ft. manor in the Beverly Hills area that’s currently occupied by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The agent for the Buckhead property was Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.