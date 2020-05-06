Start Again With Brent Kutzle’s Topanga Idyll

Multi-instrumentalist musician and songwriter Brent Kutzle — he plays bass and cello for the popular pop rock band OneRepublic, and has written for and performed with scads of pop stars including Beyoncé, Ellie Goulding and Kelly Clarkson — has hung a not-quite $2.2 million price tag on a secluded retreat near Topanga, Calif., in the ruggedly picturesque mountains above Malibu. Listed with Tony Mark and Russell Grether at Compass, the airy, light-filled hideaway measures in at almost 3,800 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A serpentine 15-minute drive up from the Pacific Coast Highway, this modern take on a classic farmhouse, hidden away on about four hilltop acres at the end of a long, winding and private lane, has 360-degree views of what marketing materials aptly call “lush canyons and stunning rock formations.” The interconnected living room, dining area and kitchen flow easily into one another and feature radiant-heated polished-concrete floors, art-friendly white walls and wood-trimmed windows and sliders filled with serene, isolated views.

Upstairs bedrooms, which include a spacious master suite with fireplace, lounge and access to a huge covered terrace, orbit a cozily proportioned family room filled with guitars and other musical instruments. A corkscrew staircase curls up from the family room to a nest-like loft that overlooks an adjoining, double-height space used as additional office/studio space.

Outside, roomy covered terraces on both levels overlook a vast, emerald expanse of perfectly mown lawn enclosed by fencing intended to discourage deer and other wild animals from creeping up too close to the house.