Standup Star Iliza Shlesinger Upgrades Laurel Canyon Crib

Over the last handful of years, standup comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s career has kicked into overdrive. And as her star (and fortunes) have risen, she’s steadily, impressively and in fairly short order upgraded her residential circumstances in Los Angeles.

About eleven years ago, following her win as the first woman, and the youngest, winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” the then in her mid-20s standup star paid $400,000 for a Hollywood condo that she sold for $470,000 in early 2015. This was shortly after she started the popular “Truth & Iliza” podcast, which in 2017 became an identically named but painfully short-lived late-night talk show on Freeform. (Every rise to the top has its set backs, right?)

At the same time she shed her Hollywood starter condo, she upgraded to a $770,000 single-family home in the heart of the fabled Laurel Canyon neighborhood. She realized a tidy profit when she sold the not-quite 1,400-square-foot house in 2019, the year following her marriage to professional chef Noah Galuten, for $980,000. In the spring of 2019, some six or so months before she sold her Laurel Canyon contemporary, and with a handful of Netflix comedy specials under her belt, she and Galuten substantially upsized to a nearly 3,200-square-foot triple-story ultra-contemporary that’s also in Laurel Canyon but on a frightfully slender ridge-line street with spectacular jetliner views over the city. The cost of that eye-popping upgrade? $2.8 million.

Alas, the couple apparently and quickly caught a classic case of what we like to call The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle because, just over a year later, the airy aerie, where the couple hosted their nightly “Don’t Panic Pantry” Instagram Live cooking program, popped up for sale at almost $2.9 million. The house sold immediately for $2.85 million, and the couple have once again significantly elevated their living situation with the $4.25 million purchase of another Laurel Canyon property, this one a crisply contemporary one-story spread of more than 3,600-square feet set on a quarter-acre mountaintop plateau with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and, like their last place, a sleek and snazzy kitchen and jaw-dropping canyon, mountain and city views.

Cement-colored tile floors anchor light-filled rooms that feature sugar-white walls, dark-stained ceiling beams and huge expanses of windows that peel open to blur the difference between indoor and outdoor living spaces. A simple, minimalist fireplace brings the focus into the living room and away from the relaxing views, while a cozily compact, windowless media lounge is decked out with a bar and integrated media equipment that includes flush-mounted speakers in the ceiling. Housed in a broad bay lined with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for a sweeping cross-canyon mountain view, the dining area is open to the kitchen. Considerably larger then their last kitchen, this one is no less Instagram ready with gleaming white cabinets, a doublewide marble-topped island and industrial-inspired appliances. A second minimalist fireplace with a raised and cantilevered hearth is an unexpected bonus.

In addition to a staff suite or home office nipped behind the kitchen next to the laundry room and two-car garage, two more ample en suite guest bedrooms are clustered together off the long, wide entrance gallery. And, privately tucked away with open views over the swimming pool, the master suite offers a third fireplace, this one sheathed in lightly veined white marble or, at least, a marble-like material. There’s also a spacious walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with two sinks, a steam shower and a soaking tub with a verdant, up-close view of a thick hedge.

Unusually flat and expansive for a home in Laurel Canyon, the sun-splashed backyard is party ready with an amoebic, pancake-flat sweep of grass, numerous terraces and decks around the freeform swimming pool and spa, and an outdoor kitchen complete with pizza oven.

The property was listed with Jason Reitz of Rock Realty Group; Shlesinger and Galuten were repped by Saam Shabahang at Compass.

Tough to know how long the itchy-feeted cook and comedian plan to stay put. However, if their recent history of fequent buying and selling is any indication, and with Shlesinger’s career still in high gear — she stars in the 2020 Netflix film “Spenser Confidential” and her eponymous sketch comedy show (“The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show”), debuted in April — they’ll probably be out shopping for an even bigger spread very soon.